Childcare Tuition Assistance – An Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend, Inc. program providing tuition assistance for families of young children enrolled in high quality learning environments. This program specifically targets ALICE families and allows parents to work knowing their children are in a positive educational environment. $6,928 Safety Net
Food Bank Operations – An America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend Inc. program to meet the short-term nutritional needs of the hungry, food-insecure people in Wakulla County. Food assistance can also allow families to utilize their income for other expenses such as medicines, school expenses, rent, and utilities. $5,000
Disaster Services – A program of the American National Red Cross providing persons affected by a disaster free and immediate help with basic needs including emergency services in the area of health and mental health. $3,500
Residential Services Program – A Refuge House Inc. program that offers life-saving support to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. It includes emergency shelter for families, early learning for child victims of abuse, housing safety, and skills development for adult survivors. $10,000
Helpline 2-1-1 – A 2-1-1 Big Bend program that crosses all five strategic priority impact areas of the UWBB to connect low income and ALICE individuals with service providers. It helps fill a service gap when clients are not eligible for help from other agencies. $6,000
Emergency & Diversion Program Services – A program of Connecting Everyone with Second Chances (CESC Inc.), Kearney Center, which provides shelter for 400 people as well as working to implement diversion services to prevent our neighbors from entering homelessness. Diversion includes identifying immediate, alternate housing arrangements and/or connecting 2 them with services/financial aid (hotel vouchers, rental/transportation/utility assistance). Housing, Food, Transportation and Healthcare are all primary services offered through the Kearney Center. $16,085
Wakulla Senior Citizens Council, Inc. – Federally legislated by The Older American Act (OAA) which provides funding for social services for person 60 or older by providing meals, Nutrition Education, recreational activities, and transportation to the Center. $16,000
Access to Independence – A program of The Center for Independent Living dBA Ability 1st, the Access to Independence program helps people under the ALICE threshold with mobility/selfcare needs obtain the necessary services, medical equipment, and supplies that allow them to remain safely in their homes. $10,000 Health and Mental Health
We Care Network – A program of Capital Medical Society Foundation, Inc. provides a measurable improvement to access to specialty healthcare for Wakulla County’s vulnerable, low-income, and uninsured adult patients by coordinating donated specialty medical and specialty dental care improving healthcare disparities and health outcomes. $2,927 Skills Development
Employment Readiness Training and Support – A Lighthouse of the Big Bend, Inc. program helping teens, adults, and seniors who are blind or visually impaired to overcome barriers to employment with job readiness assessment, skill development, supported job search, paid work experience and on-the-job training and support. $3,000
