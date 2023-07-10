On February 11, 1943, nine concerned citizens chartered United Way of Leon County. It was founded with the purpose of raising and distributing funds to charitable and character building agencies. United Way of Leon County broadened its scope on June 20, 1990, incorporating seven neighboring counties, and changed the name to United Way of Big Bend.

Over the years, United Way of Big Bend has remained true to its founding goals. We are dedicated to supporting human service agencies in the big bend region, helping those living in the ALICE population and below, and creating collaborative strategies that result in long-lasting, positive change.