Top stories for 2022

The Citrus County Chronicle website, chronicleonline.com, received more than 3.6 million visits in 2022. Stories on the site were read 29 million times.
Crime stores, as a category, tops the list with 8.4 million stories being read. However, we still have individual stories that rise to the top. Hrere are the to 10 individual stories for 2022
Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property
Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall.
Goodbye Golden Corral, hello Grill House
A new family sit-down restaurant is coming to Inverness and it will be located inside an old favorite.
Census: Two Florida counties among fastest growing in U.S.
Two of the 10 counties that saw the greatest population growth last year were in Florida, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
2024 Teacher of the Year nominees
All of the nominees for both categories were honored with an award as several guest speakers spoke in between, including Nicholas Catto, previous 2022 District School-Related Employee of the Year, and Kelly Filipic, previous 2023 District Teacher of the Year.
