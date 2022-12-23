 Skip to main content
Top stories for 2022

Year in Review 2022

The Citrus County Chronicle website, chronicleonline.com, received more than 3.6 million visits in 2022.  Stories on the site were read 29 million times.

Crime stores, as a category, tops the list with 8.4 million stories being read. However, we still have individual stories that rise to the top. Hrere are the to 10 individual stories for 2022

Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property

Gulf View Square 1

Gables at Gulf View is an apartment complex built behind the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County. The mall is situated on the west side of U.S. 19, south of State Road 52. The developer that has purchased the property where the former Crystal River Mall is located have indicated similar plans for their Citrus County property.

Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall.

https://tinyurl.com/49facwpt

Goodbye Golden Corral, hello Grill House

Grill House

Grill House

A rendering of the soon-to-open Grill House in Inverness.

A new family sit-down restaurant is coming to Inverness and it will be located inside an old favorite.

https://tinyurl.com/3rm6kaat

Census: Two Florida counties among fastest growing in U.S.

Miami

Miami-Dade County also ranked in the top 10, but for counties that reported population declines.

Two of the 10 counties that saw the greatest population growth last year were in Florida, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

https://tinyurl.com/muzck8uz

2024 Teacher of the Year nominees

Lita Stanton

Lita Stanton, Math teacher, Citrus High School

All of the nominees for both categories were honored with an award as several guest speakers spoke in between, including Nicholas Catto, previous 2022 District School-Related Employee of the Year, and Kelly Filipic, previous 2023 District Teacher of the Year.

https://tinyurl.com/pfs98h78

