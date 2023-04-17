This is for all the teenagers considering a life of indulgence. If you don’t know what that word means, stay in school. When your parents tell you that drinking and drugs kill your brain cells, they really mean it.
I’m living proof that dead brain cells are of no use just when you need them most. I now regret going to one too many parties because I could really use those missing brain cells.
I’m 61. I know that sounds ancient to you, but in a blink of an eye, and with God’s good graces, you’ll be 61 some day.
The saddest part for me is knowing that I had a working brain at one point in my life. All of a sudden, things you did by rote seem foreign to you. The worst is doing something and literally one second later you’re trying to remember if you did what you just did.
Countless mornings, I take my medicine, swallow the pill and a split second later can’t remember which medicine I took. Was it the yellow one or the purple one? If you make it to 60, your life consists of taking a plethora of pills – legal ones. You go from drinking drinks named Sex on the Beach and Cosmo to drinks called Ensure and Glucerna. Now I wish I’d stayed away from the vodka at the party on Pine Creek Beach.
Here’s how my life is since the death of my brain cells. Every morning, my brother’s dog comes to visit me. One morning, I opened the door to let her in and found my keys dangling in the front door lock. So much for security. My Minnie Mouse keychain laughed at me in disgust.
The next morning, I opened the door and was so thrilled to see I hadn’t left my keys in the lock. The excitement didn’t last long because they were on the chair next to the front door. Damn that mouse staring up at me, taunting me!
A few days later, I was looking out the window and saw something glistening by the tool shed door. It was my keychain. It had been sitting in the lock for three days. I could write a book about all the places I left my keys. The quarter drafts at the bar did a number on my thighs as well as the gray cells.
Then there are the days you find a work glove in your refrigerator! I’ve given up asking “Why? How?”
It’s so frustrating knowing you had a working brain at one point in your life. I never should’ve had that last rum and pineapple at the Playpen nightclub in 1984.
My dad used to say his seven children were highly educated but not one of them had a lick of common sense. It’s sad but true.
One day, I had a meeting to go to. I needed to brush my teeth and be on my way. I picked up my electric toothbrush and pushed the button. Silence. No whizzing sound. I pushed the button again and still nothing. I checked the plug. I thought maybe it was the outlet. I plugged in my hairdryer and it worked. My toothbrush ceased to work. That’s when the panic began.
I couldn’t leave the house without brushing my teeth. I hate the feeling of dirty teeth. If I hurried, I could run to Walmart, buy a new brush and brush my teeth in the ladies room. Hopefully, I wouldn’t run into anyone I knew. Will I have enough time? Now the panic really ramped up. I’m thinking all of this while I am holding what is essentially a manual toothbrush. It took me 10 minutes to realize that.
Speaking of Walmart, this one is a doozie. One Sunday morning, I headed to Walmart, parked my car, clicked on the lock and, as I was walking away, I went to put the keys in my pocket. I reached down and there’s no pocket. I tried again. Nope, no pocket. I can’t figure it out. Every pair of pants I own has pockets. I looked down and realized my pants were on inside out.
Luckily, I parked far away from the store. Years ago I had heard if you park far from the store it adds a few minutes of exercise to your day. Now I park far away because it’s the only way I remember where I parked. I don’t have to remember what aisle I parked in. I ran back to the car and changed.
Now I know a good day is when I only put my underwear on inside out. Yep, the beer bong at the Toga Party was a mistake.
You need to listen to your parents because one day you’re really going to need those brain cells. Trust me, one day it will be you with your pants on inside out. Not that you’ll remember reading this, but you’ve been warned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.