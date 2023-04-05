Niko has three more weeks of chemo and hopefully the nightmare will be over. The long-awaited healing can begin. It’s amazing what chemo can do to a 9-year-old boy. He is a skeleton of himself and of course he’s lost his hair. I’ll never understand how something that’s supposed to save your life nearly kills you.
It’s been a very long road with many bumps, potholes, and boulders in the way. We were all excited when Niko celebrated his ninth birthday. He was able to eat cake and have fun. He couldn’t spend it with friends because his immune system was so low.
That’s been the hardest part for me, seeing him so alone and depressed. He loves being with his cousins and his friends. It’s been more than a year since he last played with anyone.
We barely finished watching the video of him opening presents when the phone rang. Niko was being rushed to the hospital. He was displaying signs of a stroke. We went from tears of joy to terrified in a matter of seconds.
Luckily, it was just a reaction to one of the 16 drugs he has to take. It mimics signs of a stroke in some kids. The doctor decided his body needed some time to regain strength, so he had three weeks off from the chemo. The poor kid was so sick, so it wasn’t much of a reprieve.
The next hurdle came when his dad got a bill from the hospital for over $500k! That was just for the last two months of 2022.
He called the hospital and told them they needed to send the bill to his insurance company. They said they did, and the bills were rejected because he and the kids didn’t have insurance! What?! He went down to personnel to find out what was going on. Each paycheck, money for the policy came out of his paycheck, so something was wrong.
They had hired a new bookkeeper. She never got the bill, so she never paid it. No one in the company had insurance. They had changed plans two months earlier, so people thought they were paying their deductible. I can’t imagine having to deal with that nightmare when all you want is for your kid to be healthy. They’re working with the hospital and the insurance company to see what can be done. Talk about being kicked when you are down.
I really don’t know how his parents haven’t lost it. I’m a nervous wreck, and I’m just his aunt. I can’t imagine how parents go through this all the time. The feeling of helplessness must be overwhelming. The stress would age you quickly. They stay positive for Niko and his little sister, Sonia. They’ve done their best to keep life as normal as possible when there is nothing normal about cancer.
Niko has been such a trooper. He’s such a special kid. He’s super smart. Recently, the Make a Wish Foundation contacted him to get his top three wishes. You would think he would pick something like going to Disney or seeing a sports event like the Super Bowl or a World Series game. Nope, not Niko. He wants a ride in a submarine, or he wants to fly a plane!
Learning keeps him alive. He’s fascinated by how things work. His third wish was the most mundane: he wants to go wakeboarding in the Keys.
I don’t know if they can pull off a ride in a submarine, but he would love it. One of the blessings while he was sick was wooden puzzles that you put together to make things. It’s not like a picture puzzle. It has cogs, gears and wheels. Luckily, Grumbles House has a new supply of puzzles to keep him busy. He’s been so lonely, and the puzzles keep him occupied. He made a film projector and is now working on a blimp. It makes me happy to know he’s having moments of joy during this ordeal.
So, if in three weeks you see a crazy lady dancing in the streets, pay no attention. It will just be me. I’ll be so happy when he can be himself again. No child should have to go through this.
It’s time we start curing childhood cancer. I know it’s a money maker, so there’s no real incentive to find a cure. It’s so sad when children suffer.
Thanks for all your prayers and well wishes. We all appreciate it. Once this is completed, he’ll be considered cancer free if he tests negative for the next 10 years. That’s a long time to hold my breath!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.