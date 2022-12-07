Prior to COVID, there was only one big C. The way COVID still lingers, you would think it wants to vie for the top spot.
I can do without either.
At least COVID is now at a stage where it is more like the flu and fewer people are dying. I don’t fear getting it.
I remember, right in the middle of it, I saw someone who, although she was wearing a mask, she would take it off to cough! I saw her on a Wednesday, and she coughed all over me. My sister was supposed to see her on Friday, but she got a call that the woman was in the hospital with COVID.
A few days went by, and I texted her and said, “You need to tell people you have COVID.” She said she did.
Well, she never told me. If I hadn’t heard it through the grapevine I never would have known.
We are no longer friends.
I am so glad we live in the U.S. I like how we have the freedom to make up our own minds. In China, you can go to jail for that.
This past spring, we, as a nation, decided COVID was over. Without any medical experience or knowledge, we just decided we had enough. It was over because we said so. Off came the masks.
We were sick of it, and we weren’t going to take it anymore! I know I was.
Only a few principled people are brave enough to still wear their masks.
The other day, I looked at my basket of masks that sits on the credenza by my front door. What do I do with you? I thought about chucking them all.
Then I thought maybe I will keep one for posterity. I can write the date on it and a blurb about COVID.
I can see it now. It’s the year 3022 and the newly revamped TV show Antiques Roadshow will be on. Actually, it will be called Antiques Flyshow, because people will be driving flying cars and roads will be obsolete.
One of my future relatives will be sitting at a table waiting to hear if she made a fortune. The antiques dealer will say, “In your hands is a priceless piece of world history.”
He will go on to tell her about COVID. She will look at the frayed yellow fabric and think the guy is nuts!
COVID had disrupted all our lives. So has cancer.
I mentioned my young nephew was recently diagnosed with cancer. He has to take nine months of chemo. The dosage for children is lower, but they get it more frequently.
It has been rough for Niko, who recently began to lose his hair. He knows it is temporary, but it is still a shock.
They have been so careful trying to keep him healthy. The doctor told them if Niko gets sick, his cancer will come back with vengeance and he would have to start the nine-month treatment all over again.
The hospital arranged for a tutor so Niko didn’t have to go to school, because we all know schools are petri dishes.
My nephew Frank, Niko’s dad, had to go to a conference for work. On the way home, he was sitting at the airport when they called his name over the loudspeaker. He had no clue why. He was told he had a phone call.
It was the man he got partnered with at the conference. He said, “I know your son is sick, so I wanted you to be aware I just tested positive for COVID.” Frank had to quarantine for a week.
It was very kind of the man to let him know. Not many people would do that.
They were thrilled when they got through the week and no one was sick. It was such a relief.
Every Sunday, my sister facetimes with them. It is a video chat app that you can put on your phone. When their faces popped up, they were all wearing masks.
“What’s with the masks?” she asked. Frank said, “The babysitter has COVID!”
No matter what you do, COVID is always lurking around the corner. I think they are going to have to lock Niko in his room for the next nine months.
So enjoy your freedom from mask wearing. I know I am. All I ask is that if you feel sick, please stay home. It may be nothing. Please remember there are people in their world who can’t fight the disease because their immunity is low.
Whatever you do, please don’t cough on other people!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.