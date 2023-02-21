In this divided country, I think there’s one thing we can agree on. The United States is one of the best countries in the world to live in. Our freedoms and democracy sets us apart from many nations. When I think about what our forefathers did, it amazes me. From the Declaration of Independence, to the Constitution and Bill of Rights, there was a remarkable amount of thought put into what we wanted to be as a nation.
We are free to travel anywhere. This is a beautiful country with so many different places to discover. One day you can be in the exciting city of Manhattan, and the next you can be climbing the Colorado Rocky Mountains. It’s ours to enjoy.
We have the freedom of speech, which means we can say incredibly stupid things and not end up in jail. We can and do, whine about our government and take for granted the fact that what we say won’t end us up in some labor camp for reconditioning.
We have the freedom to believe in whatever God we choose or no God at all. We might get persecuted by our neighbors for our beliefs or lack thereof, but we won’t get persecuted by our government.
The dice were rolled, and you were lucky enough to be born in the U.S. All in all, you have to admit this is a great place to live. So, can you tell me why we are so angry when we live in one of the best countries on this planet?
We’re so very angry. We’re not just angry, we’re violently angry. Why? From mass shootings, to the rioters on Jan. 6, to police brutality, to road rage, and hate crimes, violence is everywhere.
I used to laugh when my sister’s children would travel out of the U.S. She was always afraid they would get murdered in some other country. I told her they have more chances of getting killed here than in Mexico. In fact, when there was a mass shooting at The Ohio State University, her daughter was on campus. Who needs to travel out of the U.S. when you can get murdered trying to get an education?
Seriously, why are we so angry? Are we all 5 years old in disguise? Our temper tantrums never left us. Now they’re louder and more deadly.
Do Black men really have to die for a traffic stop? The anger and rage those officers showed over a traffic stop says so much about who we have become. Do Jews and Asians have to die because they are Jews and Asians? Must we kill gays because they love someone of the same sex? Do more students have to die, just because you hate your life?
We’re not the melting pot, we’re the boiling pot.
I’m the first to admit I’m an angry person. It’s in my dna. Being of Irish descent, it’s mandatory. Centuries of abuse from the English creeps deep inside your bones and gets passed on from one generation to the next. We aren’t happy unless we’re miserable. We fight for the underdog. My anger comes out in verbal disgruntledness. I have never struck another person in anger. I can’t imagine that kind of rage.
Why, please tell me why we’re so violent? What causes such inner rage? Frustration overload turns into a blind rage.
It’s been said that anger is really self hatred. We lack something in ourselves and take it out on other people.
I think we all need to take a look in our hearts and question why we hate. Why is it so difficult to accept people for who they are and not who we want them to be? When did being different become detrimental to your life? How did we become so violent? Has the Wild West never really been tamed? Aren’t you tired of the bad news night after night?
I thought I was talking to someone about the MSU mass shooting. They were talking about the one in Mississippi. I said, “There was another one?” It’s beyond ridiculous.
More important than the how and why is the what. What are we going to do about it?
