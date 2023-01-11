My grand niece Olivia is a hoot. She cracks me up. Olivia is as sweet as pie. A smile is always plastered to her face, so you can’t help but smile. Livy is a joy to be with, and I always have fun when she is around. Plus, she likes to tell me she loves me. What a bonus! Unfortunately, she likes to tell that to strangers too!
A few weeks ago, I lost a pair of clippers while I was gardening. She was visiting, so I asked her to help me find them.
She said, “Did you look in the last place you left them?”
I could hear her mother’s voice in that question. She absorbs everything she hears.
Last week, she visited and asked me if I could take her for a ride in my car. I was having a senior moment – more like a senior hour – but I couldn’t remember the word car seat.
I said, “Sorry, Oliva, but my car doesn’t have a special chair for you.”
She replied “You can go on the internet and get a special chair. It’s easy.”
Did I tell you she is 3?
Olivia has begun the “Why?” stage. Every statement is now answered with “Why?” I’m glad she hasn’t asked me anything difficult to explain.
Three is a great age. The world is new and interesting. You aren’t jaded yet. Learning is an adventure. We should all stay 3 at heart. It would be a better world.
I saw Livy at Christmas and asked what Santa had gotten her for Christmas. She was excited to tell me she had heard Santa on Christmas Eve. She heard him say “Ho, ho, ho,” and heard the jingle bells on the reindeer. Oh, the joy of sound effects. Christmas morning, she woke up yelling “Santa was here, Santa was here!” She ran right by her mother’s open arms waiting for her morning hug!
There were plenty of toys under the tree. Oliva told me she got a huge doll house that was as big as her. I saw the pictures, and it is a good thousand feet bigger than my house! I’d like to live in it.
Doll houses have come a long way from when I was a kid. I wouldn’t be surprised if the thing had a Ring doorbell and was wired for sound. “Alexa, turn on the lights.” The lights would magically turn on.
Olivia also got a Paw Patrol outfit. Marshall is her favorite. Her mom was smart and bought a Halloween costume in November. The outfit comes with a floppy red hat with dog ears sticking out the side. I told her I was jealous. I really liked the hat.
I think I know more about kids shows than I knew when I was a kid. My favorite is Odd Squad. It is all about math and solving riddles. I love the corny jokes and puns.
I gave Olivia a set of piano keys you step on. It has pictures of animals and colors. Each key plays a tune. We had fun stepping on the keys and making music. Both her mom and dad are musical, so I think she has a natural talent for it. I’m tone deaf, so it all sounded the same to me.
It was such a fun day. After dinner, I asked Olivia what her favorite gift was. I figured it would be the doll house or her Marshall outfit. Nope, it was “Chapstick.” All those gifts and the kid is happy with Chapstick!
Ah, the perspective of a 3-year-old never ceases to amaze me.
