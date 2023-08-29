Unless you’ve had your head under a rock, you’ve seen or heard about the disgraceful stunt that took place along the Winn Dixie roadside. Let me make it clear, Winn Dixie had nothing to do with this, they’re just the local landmark.
I can’t even begin to tell you how broken-hearted I am. This is Dunnellon, the friendliest town on the planet earth. There’s no room for this type of hatred. That’s not who we are.
I take that back. It obviously is who SOME of us are. I know we live among some Proud Boys. The word boys is so appropriate because their hatred only proves they’re incapable of being men.
For the life of me, I will never understand this kind of hatred. Don’t you know hatred says more about you than it says about the other person? It says you’re weak.
Let me make this very clear – strength has nothing to do with power. Gun violence doesn’t make you a man, it doesn’t make you powerful, it only shows how weak you really are. It says you fear someone else. Like hatred, It says I’m incapable of handling the situation. If you’re so strong and powerful, why did you hide behind the masks?
What is it that makes you so fearful? Is it the fact that the playing field has begun to even out and you actually have to compete to get a job and not just get it because you’re a white male? Are you mad your white privilege is being taken away? Seriously, what are you so afraid of? Is it that the world is changing and you feel helpless? Is it because by 2045, white European ancestry will no longer be the majority population in the U.S.?
What threatens your manhood so much that it makes you hate other human beings? What is lacking in you?
If you go to the website connected to this band of thugs, it has swastikas and is full of hate speech. Seriously, we’re at the doorstep of the year 2024 and we’re still talking about this crap.
Get over yourselves! Grow up and get on with your life. Life is not fair. No one gets everything they want in life. It’s no one else’s fault. It’s just life.
My niece’s nursery school teaches them “You get what you get, and you don’t get upset.” I love that. Some people never learned that.
Sadly, a certain ex-President who is adored by millions made racism acceptable again. It’s NOT! Hatred is never acceptable in a civilized society. We have lost all civility, so it’s making a big comeback. Why? Hatred is based on fear and a lack of something inside you.
Knowledge and understanding are tools to help you grow, but every single day, those tools are being taken away from us. An educated society is a threat to some people. You can’t rule the masses if you let them think for themselves.
I’m both horrified and heartbroken that America is dead. We’re in no way United. I have known that for a long time.
It blows my mind to see that hatred in my hometown. It has to stop!
We’re our own worst enemies. We’re killing each other. Who needs to drop a bomb when Americans are killing each other?
At the very same time these people were spreading their filth in our town, three Black people lost their lives in Jacksonville just because they were Black. Talk about timing. This is what that type of rhetoric leads to.
Sweet, sweet little Dunnellon. I fell in love with you, the minute I met you. Paradise on earth is how I often described you to others. People actually said hello when they walked by me on the street. You’ve broken my heart. It’s sad when you no longer feel safe in the place you love.
Please, for the love of God, who you often spout on about, stop the hatred! You’re destroying this country. Look in the mirror. It’s you who are destroying this country, not the people you hate.
Go away! Leave Dunnellon out of this.
