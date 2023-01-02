An atheist hunter? That’s one term I have never heard. I’m sure there is someone out there who would fit this description, but I’ve never met him. In fact, just the opposite is true: Those who spend their time in the woods or on the water can’t help but see God in all creation. Even though we may have different theological views, all hunters and fishermen can agree on one fact: only God could have created things as wonderful as what we see each time we sit in a tree stand, hide in a turkey blind, or cast another bait.
From seeing a squirrel working diligently to get ready for the winter or watching a family of raccoons move in line like an army platoon, to listening to the familiar low call of a mourning dove, there is no doubt about the hand of God upon this earth. Everyone can believe this truth, but a hunter and fisherman see it and understand it like no other. That is what this column is all about. I hope to share with you the view of heaven from the perspective of those who spend time in the outdoors. Those of you who hunt and fish will understand and those of you who don’t perhaps will want to by taking a gun into the woods or a fishing rod to the lake and sitting quietly, away from those things that are man-made, and waiting on God to speak through other things as simple as the sparrows that do not fall to the ground without His knowing.
Welcome to my world and the world of millions of others who hunt and fish and spend time in God’s great outdoors.
Gary Miller is an outdoor writer, author, and speaker. He has served as a Pro Staff member for several hunting companies including Dead End Game Calls, PSE Archery, Schiek Sports, and Alpen Optics. When he is not writing or speaking, you’ll find him in a tree stand, a turkey blind, or on the river. He has written five books: “Outdoor Truths, Hunting and Fishing for Answers” volumes one through four, and “Devotions from a Hunting, Fishing, and Sports Father, to His Son.” The Outdoor Truths series are each a compilation of the articles he has written over time. He is married to Teresa, and they have three children and seven grandchildren. Contact Gary to speak at your next wild game dinner at gary@outdoortruths.org
