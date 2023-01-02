Gary Miller is an outdoor writer, author, and speaker. He has served as a Pro Staff member for several hunting companies including Dead End Game Calls, PSE Archery, Schiek Sports, and Alpen Optics. When he is not writing or speaking, you'll find him in a tree stand, a turkey blind, or on the river. He has written five books: "Outdoor Truths, Hunting and Fishing for Answers" volumes one through four, and "Devotions from a Hunting, Fishing, and Sports Father, to His Son." The Outdoor Truths series are each a compilation of the articles he has written over time. He is married to Teresa, and they have three children and seven grandchildren. Contact Gary to speak at your next wild game dinner at gary@outdoortruths.org