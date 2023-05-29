Three Wakulla High School 2023 graduates are moving forward with not only their WHS diplomas, but each also earned an Associates of Arts degree from Tallahassee Community College during their high school careers. Those who have graduated with their AA degrees are Alex Hernandez, Ada Rye, and Hannah Vossler.
Three WHS seniors graduate with AA degrees from TCC
- Special to The News
