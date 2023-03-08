It's fun to live in Citrus County, especially with so many activities going on to entertain us every weekend. Here is a sampling of what is available this weekend, March 10-13.
FRIDAY:
Spring Art on the Avenue
Spring Art on the Avenue featuring locally artist owned and operated galleries on Citrus Ave in Crystal River will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, March 10.
This is a free event including demonstrations, drawings for artist-donated art and light refreshments. Many local artists will be at each shop to share with the public their work and how the pieces are created.
Participating galleries are Anchored Souls, Coastal Art Gallery, Franklin Anderson Gallery and Glass Werx. Once it is dark out, look for the lighted pathways. For more information, call 352-228-8800.
This is the last event for the season. Next Art on the Avenue will be in November.
Big Bass Bluegrass and BBQ
It's the Big Bass Bluegrass & BBQ Kick Off Party from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Liberty Park, 268 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness. This is a VIP-style event with live music, barbecue, drinks and more for Saturday's Big Bass Classic.
Get Kickoff Tix here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-bass-bluegrass-bbq-kickoff-party-tickets. Cost is $35.
Then on Saturday, March 11, the Big Bass Classic will be held with hourly weigh-ins from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturday, noon to 6 p.m., enjoy free admission to live performances featuring Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys, The Chuck Wagon Gang, Monroeville, Rekindled Bits of Grass and Tammy Renee.
‘The Robin Hood Caper’
“The Robin Hood Caper” is currently on stage at the Art Center Theatre in Citrus Hills weekends through March 12.
It is a play full of comic tom foolery as a retired crook, Flora Langley, and three of her senior scam accomplices hold their semi-annual meeting at her nephew’s home for a meeting of their private club, “Charities Anonymous.”
It’s a rollicking, laugh-out-loud play that everyone will enjoy from the comfortable stadium seating in the theater. Show times Friday/Saturday are 7:30 p.m.; Sunday 2 p.m. Tickets are $21 each and can be purchase online at Artcentertheatre.org.
'Exit Laughing' by Woodview Players
The play, "Exit Laughing," opens March 10 at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.
The Woodview Players, the theater group of Unity of Citrus County, performs the show that won the comedy award in the American Association of Community Theatre's NewPlayFest in 2013. Written by Paul Elliot, the play debuted with the Springfield, Mo., Little Theater and broke the theater's 50-year record for money raised and tickets sold for a nonmusical.
"Exit Laughing" is at 7 p.m. March 10-11 and March 17-18 and 2 :30 p.m. March 12 and 19 at the Valerie Theatre, 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. Tickets are $17.50 and are available at www.valerietheatre.org.
The box office is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and one hour before showtime. For questions, call 352-341-7850.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
West Central Florida’s Spring Bonanza of book bargains—$5 cash donation at the door opening day only, March 10, from 3-7 p.m. at the Citrus County Auditorium. Thousands of books and reading-related items for all ages.
Most hardcovers are $2-$3; paperbacks $1-$2. Hundreds of jigsaw puzzles.
This is a user-friendly sale with alphabetized fiction, mystery/thrillers and sciFi/fantasy; special sections including Florida and Antiques & Oddities. Handicapped accessible and easy, ample parking; "dealer friendly," allowing the use of handheld scanners.
Sale continues Saturday-Monday, beginning at 9 a.m. each day.
SATURDAY:
12th Annual Al Mortz and Inaugural Philip Teresi Run
The Crystal River Eagle Riders Aerie 4272 invites riders to take to the road Saturday, March 11, to help raise money for Steve Chamberland’s 50 Legs charity.
The organization provides amputees with the necessary care and prosthetics they could not otherwise afford, in order to help them lead happier, healthier, more productive lives.
The Riders will stage the 12th Annual Al Mortz and Inaugural Philip Teresi Run beginning with registration from 9:45-10:45 a.m. at Eagles Aerie 4272, 5340 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd. Homosassa.
Kickstands up at 11 a.m. Stops will include: IRRU social club, first; American Legion Post 237, second; American Legion Post 155, third; American Legion Post 166, fourth; ending back at Crystal River Eagles Aerie 4272.
A donation of $15 is requested, which includes a 50/50 drawing at every stop, raffles, best poker hand prizes of $100 for first and $50 for second, $25 for the worst hand, and a meal and entertainment by the Phoenix Band at the end.
For more information, call Eagle Rider President Peter Fiorentino, 352-442-1733. Everyone is welcome to participate. Any monetary donations or items to raffle are appreciated.
Audubon Bird Walk
Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park and Citrus County Audubon will host a bird walk along Pepper Creek Trail beginning at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, March 11.
Experienced and novice birders are welcome . An experienced birder from Citrus County Audubon will lead the walk. The trail is one of 19 birding trails in Citrus County that are part of the West Section of the Great Florida Birding Trail.
If you have binoculars and a field guide, bring them, but they are not required. There is no charge to participate in the bird walk. Pepper Creek Trail is approximately 3/4 mile in length.
Nature Coast Holistic Health Expo
Join for the first annual Nature Coast Holistic Health Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 11 at the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa.
Visit a variety of vendors to learn about Reiki, sound healing, crystals, massage, chiropractic, auras and much more. A car show, food vendors and bloodmobile will be on site.
Speaker topics include nutrition, medical marijuana, physical health and mindset shift. There will also be demonstrations of Tai Chi, Qi Gong, yoga, dance and cardio.
Enter with a $5 donation; children under 12 are free. For more information, contact Ellen at 210-240-4016.
Country Western Party
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 155 will be hosting a Country Western Party beginning at 4:30 p.m. March 11 at the American Legion Post 155, 6585 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River.
Dinner will be smoked chicken, baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread. Entertainment will be provided by Bill Forness, a Johnny Cash tribute artist.
Tickets are available for a $20 donation. They hope everyone will come out and have fun while raising money to give back to the community. There will be raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing.
SUNDAY:
Sunset Drum Circle
The next Second Sunday Sunset Drum Circle will begin at 5 p.m. March 12 at the last picnic shelter at Fort Island Gulf Beach, 16000 W. Ft. Island Trail, Crystal River.
This free community event is now in its 16th year, and everyone is welcome including children (under supervision) as it is a family-friendly gathering. The drum circle happens the second Sunday of the month through the year, about two hours before sunset. Know that if it is raining at start time, the event will be canceled.
Everyone is encouraged to join in the fun and participate. Bring drums, or something to beat on or make a percussion sound (homemade is OK), flutes, percussion toys of all kinds like shakers and tambourines. You will need a chair, bug spray and a beverage for the couple of hours the circle lasts.
Note that park rules prohibit dogs, alcohol and smoking. Restrooms are available at the beach.
For more information, visit Citrus County Drum Circle on Facebook or call Charlotte at 352-344-8009 and leave a message for a return call. Starting in April it will be at 6 p.m. all way through September.
MONDAY:
Spring Book Sale
The Friends of Dunnellon Library will have its Spring Book Sale from Monday, March 13, thru Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Fill a bag full of books and media for $5. Individual items are half price. Proceeds benefit Dunnellon Library, 20351 Robinson Road, Dunnellon.
Beast Feast at Crump’s
The 10th annual Beast Feast will be held Monday, March 13, at Crump’s Landing on the Homosassa River. The annual fun-filled evening is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Crystal River and monies are used to support local non-profit agencies.
The Beast Feast will include all you can eat “beasts” such as Hawaiian Whole Hog, Smoked Jerk Chicken Legs, Bahama Breeze Guava Glazed Ribs and Gator Ribs. The traditional seafood of the region will be served along with local pulled pork.
There is an open bar and live music.
Tickets are available at rotarybeastfeast.ticketspice.com.
