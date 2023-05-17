Sign up your cars, all makes and models from the 1900s to 2023, for the Beverly Hills Civic Association Car Show on Saturday, June 3.
This is a judged show with cash prizes in each category. Entrance fee is $20. Send checks to Beverly Hills Civic Association at 1 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills, FL 34465.
The day of the show, registration is $25.
Brannen Bank, Sea Coast Bank and Curb Appeal Reality are all $350 sponsors.
The first 80 cars registered get a “Dash Plaque.” There is also a People’s Choice trophy. There will be a 50/50 drawing and all participating car owners get free burgers and hot dogs that day.
Harvey Gerber, president of the Beverly Hills Civic Association said, “Glenn Palhoff, owner of Kustom Glass with his wife Kathy, will be our head judges for the show.”
Glenn and Kathy will distribute flyers this Saturday evening at the Citrus County Cruisers gathering at the Wendys parking lot in Crystal River on U.S. 19.
Best-in-Class Categories will be:
- 1900-1919
- 1920-1959
- 1960-1999
- 2000-2023
Prizes for first place, second place and third place in each category are $150, $100 and $50, respectively.
“It's wonderful for the BHCA to attempt a new fundraiser to support our self-financed association with a group of 12 volunteer board members,” said Gerber.
The Beverly Hills Civic Association cares about their community, he noted. Members recently collected unwanted items from over 100 mostly senior citizens on April 21 that resulted in 8 tons of debris removed out of Beverly Hills.
“We do this worthwhile community service project in the spring and in the fall every year since the 1990s,” Gerber said. “This is our 60th anniversary of the Beverly Hills Civic Association and I am proud to be part of the current group of dedicated volunteers.”
Sign up early for the Beverly Hills Civic Car Show, to be held rain or shine. For more information, contact Harvey Gerber at 352- 422- 2798.
