Your Homosassa Flotilla 15-4 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary wishes to take this opportunity to thank you for following our articles relating to recreational boating. We sincerely hope that you have found these articles interesting, and the topics and suggestions offered helpful in your efforts to become a safe and responsible boater.
We will continue to provide you with timely and accurate information in future articles. If there is a particular boating topic that you would like to have addressed in a future article, please feel free to drop me an email at the address listed at the end of this article.
Now, may I suggest if you really want to learn firsthand about safe boating, why not become a member of our fine organization? Here you will receive excellent training and “hands-on experience” while at the same time providing a valuable service to not only the boating public but to your country as well!
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is a volunteer organization that was created by an Act of Congress in 1939 as a support group for the U.S. Coast Guard. Men, women, young and senior citizens alike are welcome. If you are a veteran honorably discharged from any branch of our armed forces, you too will be most welcomed, and please note, you are authorized to wear your service ribbons and devices proudly on your USCG Auxiliary uniform.
So, if you are looking for something interesting and exciting to do while at the same time providing a valuable service to your fellow boaters and your country as well, then look no further. No matter what your area of interest is, you will find it with Homosassa Flotilla 15-4 of your United States Coast Guard Auxiliary.
For those of you who love boats and being on the water, we have room for you as a member of one of our boat crews. As a crew member you will be participating in surface patrols and exciting search and rescue operations as well as interesting training missions. By the way, you do not need to own a boat to become a member.
Perhaps your interest is in the environment. Then how about becoming involved with us as we patrol for oil spills and other hazardous material and dangers to our waterways? Perhaps you would rather qualify as one of our “courtesy vessel examiners,” providing a valuable service to both recreational boaters and commercial vessels alike.
If you are a licensed pilot or aircraft owner, we can definitely use you and perhaps your aircraft as well. Do you enjoy teaching others? Then why not become one of our certified instructors, teaching a variety of subjects to the boating public as well as training your fellow U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary members?
Maybe you are someone who has always wanted to be a reporter or writer. If so, then our public affairs officer would sure like to have you come onboard. Covering patrols and rescue missions, writing stories and meeting with members of the local media.
Perhaps you are an amateur radio operator or someone else who has an interest in radio communications. If so, then you will love becoming one of our communications specialists, standing radio watches, (you really don’t have to stand), monitoring and participating in exciting search and rescue operations and patrols!
If that isn’t exciting enough for you then perhaps the USCG will invite you to stand radio watches at their Station Yankeetown. If you enjoy maintaining communications equipment, then you too will find your place here maintaining our radio equipment.
These are just some of the interesting and exciting areas of Flotilla 15-4 that you can become a part of, and there are many more. Fellowship too plays a large role in our flotilla. Here you will meet new friends and find a common bond with others who enjoy the out of doors and our waterways. Become a part of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary family. For membership information, contact George Dooris via email at, george.dooris@saintleo.edu.
Homosassa Flotilla15-4 wishes you all many safe and happy hours on our beautiful area waters.
Wilbur B. Scott is retired from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and has been a longtime contributor for the Homosassa Flotilla 15.4 USCGA. He may be contacted via email at seacapt34448@yahoo.com.
