Brush up on the likes of Barry Manilow, the Steve Miller Band and Queen, then head to the Valerie Theatre in Inverness between May 26 through June 4, where your knowledge of the lyrics of the 1970s will be tested in "Lyrical Pursuit -- A Murder Mystery aka Win, Lose, or Die!"
In the interactive whodunnit, produced by Under Siege Enterprises and Two Pence Productions, four to six audience members will compete in recalling the lyrics of '70s songs for a game show similar to "Name That Tune."
And when one of the participants is murdered, the entire audience will try to solve where the last words of the victim are hidden, what was the person's last message, and who is the killer.
Prizes will be awarded for "best answer," "worst answer" and "actors' choice."
Director Charles Niski said about the show, "There's no moral ... But one theme is that we want everyone to leave on a positive, uplifting, happy note."
Niski also oversees Under Siege and Two Pence.
Audience members who compete on stage in "Lyrical Pursuit" will don "fun little hats with sequins, disco ball necklaces and star sunglasses," Niski said.
They will join actors Doreen Fontanez, Anastacia Vinson, and Angelo Fontanez, who are a mom, daughter, and dad in real life. Also performing are Melanie Burkhardt, Dylan Earnheart, John Telschow and Trista Naylor Qaasim.
Niski said this is Naylor Qaasim's first time on stage.
The audience is invited to dress in '70s ware.
The show includes two commercials that Niski recently recorded, as well as a live commercial.
Niski seems drawn to the work of playwright Eileen Moushey, who not only wrote "Win, Lose, or Die!" but also "Funeral for a Gangster," which Niski's actors performed in January, as well as "The Pajama Party Murder," performed in 2022.
Niski said Moushey allows local troupes to adapt scripts to meet their needs. He and his actors decided on the '70s setting. He said Burkhardt helped a lot in adapting the script.
Niski said about the murder mysteries he's produced, "They are fun and they are easy."
He said as he rehearses murder mysteries with the actors, he gives them basic ideas about movement but "75% of the ideas are pitched by the actors. That's why I like them (murder mysteries). Absurdity is not frowned on."
He also said he'd like to offer a clue to people who might be reading this article. The preview music and slides shown in the theater before the show begins, are the lyrics of at least some of the songs in "Lyrical Pursuit."
According to Niski, these preshow songs are "a cram session."
"Lyrical Pursuit -- A Murder Mystery aka Win, Lose or Die!" is at 7:30 p.m. May 26-27 and June 2-3 and 3:30 p.m. May 28 and June 4. Tickets range from $20-$30 and are available at www.valerietheatre.org.
The Valerie Theatre is at 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. Tickets also are available at the box office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before the show. For general information, call 352-341-7850.
