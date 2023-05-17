Sixty middle school students will have a chance to learn about trust and friendships, managing emotions and theater at Camp Rise, a free camp for students ages 11-14 on June 5-9 or July 17-21.
Charles Niski, whose Under Siege Enterprises and Two Pence Productions, have performed murder-mysteries and more serious works at the Valerie Theatre over the past couple years, said several nonprofit groups are collaborating to offer the camp and have asked him to participate.
According to a flier for the camp, students entering sixth through eighth grade are eligible to apply for the camp.
The June 5-9 camp is at Citrus Springs Middle School and the July 17-21 camp is at Inverness Middle School.
Lunch will be provided.
Other topics students will study include respecting oneself and others, similarities and differences among people, and communicating and problem-solving.
Niski said the students with whom he will work will stage an approximately 40-minute show on the last day of camp.
Also sponsoring the camp are: Eckerd Connects, Citrus County Children's Advocacy Center (Jesse's Place), CASA, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, Aspire: Home of the River Project, Hanley Foundation, Anti-Drug Coalition of Citrus County and Citrus County Schools.
Thirty spots are available each week. Registration must be before May 29 and can be accomplished at www.antidrugcitrus.com. For information, call 352-601-6620.
