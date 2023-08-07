The open road beckons millions of people across the globe every year. People's idea of the ideal getaway varies depending on the individual, but few can deny the appeal of a road trip that allows travelers to move at their own pace.
Campers can give road trips a more liberating feel. When taking to the road in a camper, drivers are not beholden to checkout times or many of the other restrictions that can govern how people spend their time on vacation
Campers may not have all the creature comforts of a five-star hotel room, but travelers can take steps to make their campers more comfortable.
Furnish the floors.
Few drivers give much thought to the floors in their cars and trucks. But camper floors deserve a little more attention. Camper rugs and runners can ensure your first step out of bed in the morning isn't a frigid one.
Many camper carpets and runners are built to withstand heavy traffic and take on all the dirt your hiking boots track in after a day enjoying the great outdoors.
Custom-made carpets and runners may be a tad expensive, but budget-conscious travelers can find durable mats to warm their toes each morning for around $20.
Take stock of the mattress.
Much like that fold up cot that only comes out of the closet when your in-laws visit, a camper mattress is an afterthought until drivers go to bed on the first night of their trips, only to remember their factory-installed mattress is less than welcoming.
Upgrading a factory camper mattress won't cost as much as replacing the mattress on the bed inside your home. In fact, the most popular RV mattress sold by the custom mattress retailers at MattressInsider will cost travelers less than $1,000. That's an investment well worth making for the promise of a more restful night's sleep on the road.
Warm it up.
Weather is unpredictable, and that can make nights in a camper uncomfortable. A portable camper/RV space heater can help travelers combat cold nights when the mercury unexpectedly dips.
Most portable electric space heaters are compact, meaning they won't take up much space inside the camper cabin. The market for portable camper heaters is flooded, so drivers may want to spend some time researching all their options before purchasing a new heater.
Some heaters feature an adjustable thermostat. Safety features like overheat protection and cool-touch exteriors can provide some added peace of mind when going to bed at night. Campers may not be made for comfort. But travelers can take various steps to make their campers more comfortable prior to hitting the open road.
