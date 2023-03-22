Citrus Writers plan Book Fair on Sunday
Citrus Writers will have a Book Fair from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Bookaneers, 1476 U.S. 41 north. Everyone is welcome.
Art Center Theatre winding up season
The Art Center of Citrus County theatre’s remaining show for the 2022-23 season schedule will be “Don’t Mention My Name,” a comedy, April 14-16, 21-23, and 28-30.
For more information about the shows, call the theatre at 352-746-7606 or visit artcenterofcitruscounty .org/category/art-center -theatre.
Master Choir slates two concerts
The Central Florida Master Choir will be holding two concerts coming up at 3 p.m. both days: Sunday, March 26, at Dunnellon Presbyterian Church, 20641 Chestnut St., Dunnellon; and Sunday, April 2, at Countryside Presbyterian Church, 7768 SW State Road 200, Ocala.
The major work will be “Cantata No. 4, Christ Lag in Todesbanden,” by Johann Sebastian Bach, in the original German.
The second half will include secular music, such as “Night and Day,” “Good Day, Sunshine” and “Moon River.”
There are no tickets for these events, but donations are gratefully accepted.
Conductor is Dr. Harold W. McSwain with accompanist Gaylyn Capitano. Pieces performed by the New Moon String Ensemble.
For information or to audition, go to cfmasterchoir.com or call 352-615-7677.
Homosassa Library Friends book sale
The Friends of the Homosassa Library will hold their Spring Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 30; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 31; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave.
On sale will be thousands of paperback and hardcover books, CDs, DVDs, jigsaw puzzles and games. Paperbacks cost 50 cents each, hardcovers will cost $2 and $3 each. All proceeds benefit the library.
National Take a Walk in the Park Day
National Take a Walk in the Park Day is coming and walkers of all ages are invited to stop by the Floral City Library’s Linear Park between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, to join in on the fun.
There will be a StoryWalk, sidewalk chalk, hopscotch and more. While there, consider checking out a Birding Backpack and visiting some of the other parks in Citrus County.
For more information on programs hosted by Citrus Libraries, visit citruslibraries.org or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Community Concert Choir sets concerts
The Citrus Community Concert Choir will be presenting a beautiful concert titled “Sing Peace” in April 2023. The pieces were chosen specifically pointing to peace.
There are two venues to choose from for this concert, which has admission of $10 for adults. Students are admitted free of charge. Proceeds help fund the choir’s scholarship program.
The concerts will begin at 3 p.m. on both dates, April 1 and 2.
The concert on April 1 will be at Faith Lutheran Church, 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto, and April 2 at First Presbyterian Church, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness.
For more information, go online to citruschoir.com or visit the Facebook page.
Attend a fashion show in Inverness
Known for bringing style shows with unique features to Citrus County, the GFWC Woman’s Club of Inverness will showcase clothes that can be purchased on site at their upcoming fashion show on Saturday, April 15, at the First Presbyterian Church of Inverness.
In recent years, a show featuring bridal dresses through the century and one featuring authentic Chinese clothes dating back hundreds of years were crowd pleasers.
This show, coordinated by Janet of Sarasota, will bring one-of-a-kind fashions and accessories that attendees can try on, purchase and take home without a trip to an out-of-town store.
Lunch, opportunity baskets and door prizes will also be on the day’s schedule.
Tickets are $25 each and must be purchased in advance. Call Becky at 727-512-9981.
Profits from the event will go into the club’s scholarship fund which offers scholarship help to girls graduating from Citrus High School.
Citrus Springs Library April book sale
Citrus Springs Library April book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 28, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
There will be a 50/50 drawing at noon. Winner doesn’t need to be present. The library is located at 1826 W. Country Club Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Women’s Christian Comedy Night
The First Church of God in Inverness is hosting the Unknown Tour, a women’s only event starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28. Doors open at 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and at 6:30 p.m. for general admission.
The event features a girl’s night out of comedy, worship, music and speakers focused on the journey through life’s unknowns.
General admission tickets are $16.50 plus a fee. Early bird general admission tickets are $22 plus a fee. Early bird VIP tickets are $26.50 plus a fee. Groups of 10 or more are $20 plus a fee for the VIP early bird ticket.
Complete details and tickets are available online at theunknowntour.org. Select the Inverness show. Note that tickets sell out quickly. The church is located at 5510 E. Jasmine Lane, Inverness.
Free Bridge lessons
Free Bridge lessons are from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday from April 5 to May 31 at the Central Citrus Community Center inside the Citrus Resource Center by the VA, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
Anyone who understands what trump is in cards is welcome. Some study and memorization are required. For more information, contact Gary by email at POW.bridge@mail.com or pepperpothead@gmail.com or text 352-586-2641.
Play golf at weekly Friday Scramble
We are looking for all-level golfers to play a Nine-Hole Fun Scramble at Lakeside Country Club at 2:30 p.m. each week.
Interested persons may sign up at Lakeside Country Club at 352-726-1461 by Thursday afternoon and be at the course by 2p.m. Friday for team assignments.
Love the dulcimer? Jam open to everyone
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room in Beverly Hills from 3-5 p.m. A beginner group meets from 2-3 p.m. in the same location.
We welcome adults of all levels to join our jams. For more information, call the library at 352-746-6622.
Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in
Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club presents the Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in, Historic Downtown Inverness from 5 to 8 p.m. on the third Friday of each month. Entertainment varies monthly. For more information, contact 352-341-7820.
Find a book club at Citrus Libraries
From the Homosassa Page Turners to the Ridge Readers Book Club, there is a book club for everyone at Citrus Libraries.
Book clubs are great social gatherings where one can share his/her recent readings. They provide an environment for discussion on a variety of topics, promote deeper engagement with the book, encourage critical thinking, provide diverse perspectives and foster a perpetual love of literature.
With these benefits in mind, consider joining one of the book club gatherings offered at Citrus Libraries location.
The Homosassa Page Turners meet every first Thursday at the Homosassa branch from 3-4 p.m.
At the Floral City branch, meet with the Book Share group every third Friday from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
The Ridge Readers Book Club gathers at the Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills on the last Wednesday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m.
These library programs are free and open to everyone. For more, go to the library’s website, attend.citruslibraries.org/events. Additional information about programs and events can also be found by following @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram.
Ukulele group meets in Inverness
An Inverness ukulele group is holding weekly jam sessions to share techniques and gather new songs.
Jams will be held from 3-4 p.m. on Fridays at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
All ukulele enthusiasts are invited to join the group for this free jam time.
The next gatherings will be on Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27, and so on weekly.
West Side Pickleball Club plays
The West Side Pickleball Club plays at Centennial Park (near the airport) at 10 a.m. each Wednesday morning.
Beginners to intermediate players welcome those who want to learn the sport. Pickleball is low impact, promoting a healthy lifestyle while making new friends.
For more information, contact the coach at blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com. Those interested can just show up.
Card Club seeking members
Point of Woods Card Club has been hosting games for more than a decade and is now seeking new members.
Singles are welcome and will be matched to a partner. Members don’t need to know conventions. They talk to each other to understand the game better. For those who know basic bridge, they will help to learn duplicate.
They play on Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. at Point of Woods/Too Far Clubhouse, 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Take State Road 44 east towards the Turnpike, turn left at the Speedway gas station at Gospel Island Road, the building will be on the left past the golf course with uphill twin asphalt driveways. Park in the back.
For more information, contact Gary Stocker, president and host, at 352-586-2641 or POW.bridge@mail.com.
Join softball fun at Bicentennial Park
Bring a glove to Bicentennial Park behind the Crystal River airport at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and participate in a game of softball or just spectate.
A group of ages 55 and older (age flexible) men and women gather to pick teams and enjoy the exercise and fresh air. No league fees or team commitments. Experience is helpful, but not required. Everyone can play.
For more information, call Wally at 352-212-0986.
Tower Tunes at the Depot
Join the City of Inverness at the Depot Pavilion for Tower Tunes every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Music at the Depot Tower Stage will feature a variety of talented artists. Bring a chair and relax while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
If you would like to showcase your musical talents by being a part of Tower Tunes, reach out to events@inverness.gov or call 352-726-2611 ext. 1303.
Amateur Radio Club gathers
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month’s meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Valerie Players seeks members
A community theater group is planning a series of plays at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said the Valerie Players needs performers, directors and people to work behind the scenes.
For information, contact Erhardt at: patherhardt@gmail.com.
Hernando Ukulele Jam meets
The weekly Hernando Ukulele Jam meets at 11 a.m. for intermediates and noon for beginners every Tuesday at the Historic Hernando School at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 486. The event is free and open to everyone.
Attendees should bring their favorite ukulele and a music stand if they have one.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Women’s Mahjongg Club plays
A Women’s Mahjongg Club is forming for residents of Sugarmill Woods. The version that will be played is the Wright-Patterson (not the American version).
They will meet every Wednesday at a resident’s home. For information, contact Maria at flowergarden444@gmail.com.
Floral City Crafters gather
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For questions, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Sunshine Poets meet, read
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, contact Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
Free ukulele classes offered
The Hernando Area Senior Program is hosting free ukulele classes with Joy Wilson at noon on Tuesdays at 2415 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando. All skill levels are welcome.
Attendees must comply with COVID-19 guidelines and masks are mandatory. Due to limited space, participants should call ahead to make a reservation. For additional information about these activities, call 352-527-5484.
Citrus Bridge Club plays
Citrus Bridge Club has face-to-face games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Tree Top Plaza, 1647 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Ruby Life Master Mike Swartz offers a series of beginner lessons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. While geared toward the beginner player, current bridge players will also find Swartz’s lessons are a good refresher.
In an effort to keep all participants safe, proof of vaccination will be required for the regular games and for Swartz’s lessons. Masks are recommended but optional.
For more information or to sign up, contact Swartz at 352-212-5529 or harrys6604@aol.com.
Inverness Bridge Club plays
A limited number of players can join Inverness Bridge Club free to play either duplicate or party/rubber bridge at noon, Mondays and Fridays. The club plays a friendly game that is not sanctioned by the ACBL that normally lasts between 2.5 and 3 hours. For information, email pepperpothead@gmail.com. Provide your name, preferred times and ways to reach you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.