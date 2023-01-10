NEW THIS WEEK
Post card show on tap for winter
The Sunshine Post Card Club will have its Winter Post Card Show & Sale on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21, at Hampton Inn & Suites, Tampa Northwest, 4017 Tampa Road, Oldsmar.
The free show will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Free parking and members get in free. Guests pay $3 admission.
Everyone is welcome. For more information, email floridapostcard@gmail.com or go to Facebook: Sunshine Post Card Club Tampa Florida.
'Funeral for a Gangster' at the Valerie
Due to a reporting error, a story that ran Dec. 30 in the Chronicle Scene section about the show “Funeral for a Gangster” contained some spelling errors in cast names. Cast members include Gayla Simmons as Agent Farmer and Emily Cyr as Lena. Cyr also is serving as makeup artist. Jordan Pinder is an assistant stage manager. The interactive play is at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27-28 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28-29 at the Valerie Theatre in Inverness.
Dress up in your best 1920s duds to win a prize. Prizes will also be awarded for those who guess where the key to the cash is.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27-28 and at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28-29. Tickets are $20, with a 15% discount to those who purchase eight or more tickets at one time. Tickets are available at www.valerietheatre.org or at the Valerie Theatre box office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before shows. For general information about the Valerie Theatre, call 352-341-7850. The theater is at 207 Courthouse Square in Inverness.
Winter Plant Swaps at Citrus Libraries
While the winter months may be upon us, Florida still has plants blooming and thriving. If you are looking to add some new plants to your current garden visit the Homosassa branch or the Floral City branch to participate in their monthly swaps.
Bring any plants you have an abundance of, or that you no longer plan to keep in your garden. You can then swap them with other gardeners. It is a great way to meet other plant enthusiasts and learn about the plants that grow well here in Citrus County. The next plant swaps will be held in the community room at the Homosassa branch on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and outside the Floral City branch on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Library programs are free and available to everyone. For additional information about programming please call your local branch, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram, or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.
MLK Day event to be held at Copeland Park
The George Washington Carver Community Center will sponsor the Martin Luther King Jr. Day “Remember the Dream” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Copeland Park, 76 N.E. 8th Ave., Crystal River.
It will be a fun-filled day of remembering Dr. King and his dream. There will be speakers, along with tasty food.
They are also soliciting vendors to set up tables or booths. Any organization is welcomed to join in for this occasion, there is not a fee for vendor participation.
Contact George Ann Jackson at 352-212-2665, Coressa Natteal at 352-257-8388 or Dan Epstein at 352-613-4478.
Annual Schoolastic tourney coming up
The Women of Sugarmill Woods will host the annual Schoolastic Golf Tournament at Sugarmill Woods Country Club on Monday, Feb. 27
Cost for the educational fundraiser is $80 and includes breakfast at 7:30 a.m., lunch, snacks, prizes and raffles. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m.; scramble format.
Registration deadline is Feb. 18 and forms can be found at womenofsugarmillwoods.com.
Women of Sugarmill Woods is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, contact Monta Burnett at montapiacenza@yahoo.com or call 727-831-8201.
Wine Bar to host special comedy night
KC Wine & Coffee Bar on Citrus Avenue in Crystal River will present "Laffs2Go, a stand-up comedy event, on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m.
The show will feature Pat Welsh of the Bubba the Love Sponge Show and Mike Rivera, who has appeared on ABC, HBO and Showtime.
Tickets are $20 from Laffs2Go.com.
Casdia Golf League seeking new members
Those wanting to join a fun, social golf league, here is an opportunity. The Casdia Golf League is looking for new members and is open to all levels of golfers, beginners, novices or experienced.
Since this is a quota league, no golf handicap is required. The quota is established after the first week of play.
The league plays every Wednesday morning with a tee off time of 7:30 a.m. alternating between three different golf clubs: Citrus Hills Meadows, Citrus Hills Oaks and Twisted Oaks.
For more information or to join the league, contact John Casdia at 352-746-9370.
Learn more about coyotes with Citrus Libraries
Have you ever gone for a walk at night and heard a yipping that didn’t come from your dog? Chances are it was a coyote, a type of wild canine that, while at one point a strictly western species, began expanding into Florida due to human activity during the 1970s and can now be considered a naturalized part of Florida’s landscape.
These animals are very vocal, range in weight somewhere between 20 and 30 pounds, and have a distinctively foxy, wolf-like face.
On Friday, Jan. 13, Sarah Helm of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be at the Lakes Region Library at 3 p.m. to do a presentation on these lively, fascinating predators.
Come learn about what it’s like to be a coyote and how to live harmoniously with the urban wildlife.
Library programs are free and available to everyone. For more information about programming, call a local branch, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram, or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.
Enjoy a rare microfossils program at Citrus Libraries
As we begin 2023, Citrus Libraries is looking back at some prehistory. The Hell Creek Microfossils program will once again be presented at the Lakes Region Library in Inverness at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Attendees of this presentation will have the opportunity to examine microscopic fossil remains of pre-Paleocene inhabitants from the Hell Creek formation found in the western states of Montana, Wyoming, and North and South Dakota.
Explore the world from the view of the non-avian dinosaurs while learning about the fauna, small to medium size animals, reptiles, and fish that lived in this area.
While this program is free and open to the public, seating is limited, and registration is required. Register online using the calendar at citruslibraries.org, or by calling the Lakes Region Library at 352-726-2357.
For more on all of the classes and programs being offered at the library, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram or go to citruslibraries.org.
Take a Tour of the Towns
Inglis and Yankeetown businesses that are Withlacoochee Gulf Area Chamber of Commerce members will have tables/booths set up spread out through both towns from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Anyone is invited to attend and visit the towns to see what businesses they have in Inglis and Yankeetown. The businesses will have their doors open to shop and see what they have to offer.
The event will end at the Blackwater Grill at 2 p.m. where attendees can find out if they won a door prize and join in the closing festivities.
There is no entrance fee. For more information, call 352-447-3383.
Ladies of the Elks Annual Fashion Show
The West Citrus Ladies of the Elks Annual Fashion Show will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at West Citrus Elks No. 2693, 7890 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd., Homosassa.
Fashion and accessories presented by Janet of Sarasota. Guests will have a chance to shop for clothes, everything from casual to dressy, enjoy lunch, see a fashion show and even win a raffle basket or take a chance on the “Lottery Tree.”
The event starts at 10:30 a.m. to give people plenty of time to shop at Janet’s ‘pop-up’ boutique. Guests will have lunch, served at noon, before watching the fashion show. Admission tickets are $30, which includes lunch.
To purchase a ticket, call Edie at 513-378-9382. Reservations are required
This is one of the Lady Elks biggest fundraisers, the proceeds from this event go to support and benefit local charities the Elks support.
Attend a Murder Mystery Dinner Party
Congregation Beth Sholom invites members of the community to enjoy good food, friends and crime solving fun at a Murder Mystery Dinner Party starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in Kellner Auditorium, behind Synagogue, at 92 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
Yes, even the dinner is a mystery, but will be delicious. Tickets are $30 per person.
For more information and reservations, call 352-746-6258. Deadline for reservations is Jan. 20.
Elite Repeat Clothing, Jewelry Sale
The St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church's Community of Catholic Women will conduct the annual Elite Repeat Clothing and Jewelry Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, Feb. 3-5.
This fabulous event will be held in the parish hall located at 1401 West Country Club Blvd., Citrus Springs. Join them in doing some shopping and bring a friend as well.
Ladies of the Elks' annual flea market
The Ladies of the Elks will be holding its annual LOE Flea Market from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the West Citrus Elks Lodge on Grover Cleveland Boulevard.
Don’t miss the fantastic deals and treasures during this event.
All are welcome and there is no admission fee. Items for sale will include artwork, books, clothing, seasonal items, household items, tools and furniture.
Proceeds will go to local charities.
Anyone desiring to donate items for the flea market or volunteer to assist with the sale may contact Terri Harrison at 352-410-9215.
ONGOING, UPCOMING
Ukulele group meets in Inverness
An Inverness ukulele group is holding weekly jam sessions to share techniques and gather new songs.
Jams will be held from 3-4 p.m. on Fridays at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
All ukulele enthusiasts are invited to join the group for this free jam time.
The next gatherings will be on Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27, and so on weekly.
Community Concert Choir starting rehearsals
The Citrus Community Concert Choir has started rehearsals for their spring program titled “Sing Peace.” All rehearsals are from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness, 206 Washington Ave.
Music cost and session dues are $35 per singer. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. the first week for registration. Last day to sign up is Jan. 21. Concert dates are the first weekend of April.
Call the director, Karen Medrano, at 352-634-3927 with any questions or see the website citruschoir.com for details.
Attend a bird walk along Pepper Creek Trail
Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park and Citrus County Audubon will host a bird walk along Pepper Creek Trail. Participants should meet at 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 14 at the entrance to the park's visitor center. The bird walk will begin at 8 a.m.
Experienced and novice birders are welcome. An experienced birder from Citrus County Audubon will lead the walk.
The trail is one of 19 birding trails in Citrus County that are part of the west section of the great Florida birding trail.
Pepper Creek Trail is a fully accessible trail. People can bring binoculars and a field guide, but they are not required. There is no charge to participate in the bird walk.
Pepper Creek Trail is approximately 3/4 mile in length and follows along the park's tram road, connecting the visitor center on U.S. Highway 19 and the west entrance on Fishbowl Drive. Participants can either walk back on the trail or wait and take a returning tram after the park opens.
Diggles Family to perform at church
The Diggles Family, full-time Southern Gospel recording artists, will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the First Christian Church of Inverness, 2018 Colonade St., Inverness, directly behind the RaceTrac.
The Diggles family is led by Doug Diggles, who sings lead tenor, baritone, bass and plays the piano. Christina sings, plays the violin, viola, guitar, classical guitar, piano, mountain dulcimer and mandolin. Kate adds the third part of the family harmony and plays the violin, mandolin, piano and arranges some musical pieces.
Diane Diggles brings an extra beauty to many of the songs by interpreting them through sign language and runs the soundboard.
All are invited to attend this wonderful concert and there is no charge for the tickets. For more information, call the church at 352-344-1908.
Knights monthly breakfast to be held
Join the St. Scholastica Knights of Columbus for their monthly breakfasts from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. held on the third Sunday of each month, located at 4301 W. Homosassa Trail, Lecanto. The next breakfast will be held on Jan. 15.
The menu consists of sausage and scrambled eggs, hashed brown potatoes, french toast, pancakes, fruit bowl, orange juice, and regular and decaf coffee. The cost is just $8.
The breakfast is served in the hall behind the St. Scholastica church. Open to the public.
The money made from the breakfasts go to support the community and the leftover food is taken to a local homeless shelter. Join for fun, good food and good conversation.
Military Card Party to be held
The Catholic Women’s Club of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness is pleased to announce that a Military Card Party will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Parish Hall, 550 U.S. Highway 41, Inverness.
Doors open at 11 a.m., lunch is served at noon, and games commence at 1 p.m. The afternoon ends at 3:30 p.m. Funds raised benefit the many charities the Catholic Women’s Club supports.
An entrance fee of $15 includes a lunch buffet, dessert, door prizes, and an afternoon of “military” card playing, trying to capture flags at each table.
For information and reservations, call Laura at 352-634-2141. Reservations are required.
Kelly’s Irish Pub hosts fundraiser
Join the fun at Kelly’s Half Shell Pub, an Irish pub with a seafood flair, at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and help the Citrus County Veterans Foundation.
The Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose board consists of local military retirees, veterans, the Tax Collector, the Property Appraiser, former county commissioners and founder of Operation Welcome Home. All members are volunteers.
There will be raffle items, a 50/50 auction, a silent auction, food specials and a designated drink; an Irish Amaretto Sour.
Come and hear the Irish music of “Scuttered the Bruce.” They are a voice and string-centered band.
Kelly’s Half Shell Pub is located at 390 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.
West Side Pickleball Club plays
The West Side Pickleball Club plays at Centennial Park (near the airport) at 10 a.m. each Wednesday morning.
Beginners to intermediate players welcome those who want to learn the sport. Pickleball is low impact, promoting a healthy lifestyle while making new friends.
For more information, contact the coach at blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com. Those interested can just show up.
BH Fishing Club slates military card party
The Beverly Hills Fishing Club’s Military Card Party will be Jan. 25 at the Beverly Hills Lions Club, 72 Civic Circle.
Reservations are being accepted and payment of $15 must be made by Jan. 13 to reserve a spot.
Call Karen Goelet, chair, at 352-228-0803 or email lenkar@tampabay.rr.com.
Citrus Garden Club holding mahjong party
Join Citrus Garden Club on Wednesday, Jan. 18 for a fun Mahjong Party at Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club.
Cost is $35, which includes morning coffee, lunch and tournament play.
For more information and reservations, call Dee at 352-697-1846 or Patty at 352-527-4164.
Citrus Strings accepting new musicians
Citrus Strings, a chamber music ensemble, invites local violin, viola and cello players to join them when they rehearse on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and noon at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
In January, the rehearsals are scheduled between 1 and 3 p.m. at the Homosassa Library’s Community Room.
Citrus Strings began in 2016. The musicians, from several west-central Florida counties, blend more than a dozen musicians, winter visitors and year-round Floridians.
For more information about Citrus Strings, email Tom Porter at tpcello1@gmail.com or Bryan Seith at bjseith@hotmail.com.
Plays at Art Center Theatre for the season
The Art Center of Citrus County theatre has announced the remaining lineup for the 2022-23 season schedule.
In 2023:
- "I Love a Piano," musical, Jan. 13-15 and 20-22
- "The Robin Hood Caper," comedy, Feb. 24-26, March 3-5, and 10-12
- "Don’t Mention My Name," comedy, April 14-16, 21-23, and 28-30
For more information about the shows, call the theatre at 352-746-7606 or visit artcenterofcitruscounty.org/category/art-center-theatre.
Card Club seeking members
Point of Woods Card Club has been hosting games for more than a decade and is now seeking new members.
Singles are welcome and will be matched to a partner. Members don't need to know conventions. They talk to each other to understand the game better. For those who know basic bridge, they will help to learn duplicate.
They play on Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. at Point of Woods/Too Far Clubhouse, 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Take State Road 44 east towards the Turnpike, turn left at the Speedway gas station at Gospel Island Road, the building will be on the left past the golf course with uphill twin asphalt driveways. Park in the back.
For more information, contact Gary Stocker, president and host, at 352-586-2641 or POW.bridge@mail.com.
Join softball fun at Bicentennial Park
Bring a glove to Bicentennial Park behind the Crystal River airport at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and participate in a game of softball or just spectate.
A group of ages 55 and older (age flexible) men and women gather to pick teams and enjoy the exercise and fresh air. No league fees or team commitments. Experience is helpful, but not required. Everyone can play.
For more information, call Wally at 352-212-0986.
Tower Tunes at the Depot
Join the City of Inverness at the Depot Pavilion for Tower Tunes every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Music at the Depot Tower Stage will feature a variety of talented artists. Bring a chair and relax while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
If you would like to showcase your musical talents by being a part of Tower Tunes, reach out to events@inverness.gov or call 352-726-2611 ext. 1303.
Amateur Radio Club gathers
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month's meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Valerie Players seeks members
A community theater group is planning a series of plays at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said the Valerie Players needs performers, directors and people to work behind the scenes.
For information, contact Erhardt at: patherhardt@gmail.com.
Hernando Ukulele Jam meets
The weekly Hernando Ukulele Jam meets at 11 a.m. for intermediates and noon for beginners every Tuesday at the Historic Hernando School at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 486. The event is free and open to everyone.
Attendees should bring their favorite ukulele and a music stand if they have one.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Acoustic music jam meets
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam from 3 to 5 p.m. most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd. in Beverly Hills.
A beginner group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. in the same location.
Adults of all levels are welcome to join. For more information, call 352-746-6622.
Community center open mic nights
Citrus County Parks and Recreation presents open mic nights from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. the last Wednesday monthly at the Citrus Springs Community Center at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd. at Citrus Springs.
Vocalists, musicians, poets and comedians are welcome at this all-ages event. No profanity is allowed.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks will be required to enter the building, but not by performers during stage time.
For more information, call 352-527-7540.
Women’s Mahjongg Club plays
A Women’s Mahjongg Club is forming for residents of Sugarmill Woods. The version that will be played is the Wright-Patterson (not the American version).
They will meet every Wednesday at a resident’s home. For information, contact Maria at flowergarden444@gmail.com.
Floral City Crafters gather
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For questions, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Sunshine Poets meet, read
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, contact Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
Free ukulele classes offered
The Hernando Area Senior Program is hosting free ukulele classes with Joy Wilson at noon on Tuesdays at 2415 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando. All skill levels are welcome.
Attendees must comply with COVID-19 guidelines and masks are mandatory. Due to limited space, participants should call ahead to make a reservation. For additional information about these activities, call 352-527-5484.
Citrus Bridge Club plays
Citrus Bridge Club has face-to-face games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Tree Top Plaza, 1647 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Ruby Life Master Mike Swartz offers a series of beginner lessons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. While geared toward the beginner player, current bridge players will also find Swartz’s lessons are a good refresher.
In an effort to keep all participants safe, proof of vaccination will be required for the regular games and for Swartz’s lessons. Masks are recommended but optional.
For more information or to sign up, contact Swartz at 352-212-5529 or harrys6604@aol.com.
Inverness Bridge Club plays
A limited number of players can join Inverness Bridge Club free to play either duplicate or party/rubber bridge at noon, Mondays and Fridays. The club plays a friendly game that is not sanctioned by the ACBL that normally lasts between 2.5 and 3 hours. For information, email pepperpothead@gmail.com. Provide your name, preferred times and ways to reach you.
