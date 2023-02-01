Encounter message of hope with show
Encounter, a multi-faceted performance that includes dance theater, visual arts and music, will be on stage at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Curtis Peterson Auditorium (Lecanto High School). 3810 W Educational Path, Lecanto.
The Encounter show tells the story of humanity and God’s pursuit of us through the cross and resurrection.
Reserve a spot for the free event through Event Brite, search Encounter show, Lecanto. Call 352-212-9207 for more information.
Audubon, park going to the birds Feb. 11
Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park and Citrus County Audubon will host a Feb. 11 bird walk along Pepper Creek Trail. Participants meet at 7:45 a.m. in the parking lot at the front entrance to the park’s visitor center. The bird walk will begin at 8 a.m.
Experienced and novice birders are welcome. Elaine Roche, an experienced birder from Citrus County Audubon will lead the approximately 3/4-mile walk.
The trail is one of 19 birding trails in Citrus County that are part of the west section of the Great Florida Birding Trail. Pepper Creek Trail is a fully accessible trail. If you have binoculars and a field guide, bring them, but they are not required. There is no charge to participate.
Top Hat Big Band Concert and Dance
Top Hat Big Band Concert and Dance is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m., Feb. 12, at Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
This event is sponsored by Family and Friends Reaching for Abilities (FFRA) and will feature the acclaimed 20-piece big band “Downing Street” for entertainment.
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to enjoy live big band sounds and classics as performed back in the day by the likes of Tommy Dorsey and Glenn Miller all in a night club atmosphere.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth under 14. Refreshments will be available.
FFRA is a non-profit Citrus County organization serving the needs of persons with developmental disabilities.
While the Top Hat Big Band Concert is a fundraising event for FFRA, it’s also an opportunity for members to learn, grow, show off and be proud of a newly acquired skills and to always “reach for their abilities.”
For additional information or to buy ticket, call Robert DeSimone at 352-628-5606.
Beast Feast returns to Crump’s in March
The 10th annual Beast Feast will be held Monday, March 13, at Crump’s Landing on the Homosassa River. The annual fun-filled evening is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Crystal River and monies are used to support local non-profit agencies.
The Beast Feast will include all you can eat “beasts” such as Hawaiian Whole Hog, Smoked Jerk Chicken Legs, Bahama Breeze Guava Glazed Ribs and Gator Ribs. The traditional seafood of the region will be served along with local pulled pork.
There is an open bar and live music.
Tickets are available at rotarybeastfeast.ticketspice.com and more than 700 have already been sold.
Libraries to host ‘Meet the Author’
At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, join local newspaper man turned author Gerry Mulligan at the Coastal Region Library in Crystal River to hear stories from his 43-year newspaper career.
After a time of storytelling and reminiscing, there will be a Q&A with Mulligan, as well as time for attendees to purchase a book to be signed.
Programs hosted by Citrus Libraries are free and available to everyone. For additional information about programming please call your local branch, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram, or view the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events.
Shuffleboarders to gather Feb. 8
The Beverly Hills Shuffleboard Club will meet at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the courts located at the Central Ridge Community Park, Lake Beverly and Civic Circle.
After the meeting, members will play at 2 p.m. Prospective new members will be welcome to join us for one free lesson. Snowbirds welcome.
For more information call Jeanette at 352-527-1004 or Joyce 603-393-7850.
Learn about bees at garden club meeting
The Homosassa River Garden welcomes the public to its monthly meetings at the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, 8831 W. Bradshaw St.
On Monday, March 20, the club will have a free program, “Bees,” with speaker Peter Perge beginning at 10 a.m. with social time (coffee and treats) beginning at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, visit the website at https://homosassarivergardenclub.wordpress.com or call Ms. Lorry at 630-269-1096. We have also added our new Facebook Group page. Look for us at Homosassa River Garden Club.
Share the love: Help feed needy pets
The Florida Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch Thrift Store will host a Share the Love Pet Food Collection at their store, 3802 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa, on Saturday, Feb. 11; Monday, Feb. 13; and Tuesday, Feb. 14. Post a loving message or a special picture of your pet(s) on the Precious Paws Rescue Valentine Wall and leave a pet food donation for a needy pet in our community.
All donations will be shared with Citrus County Food Banks. Precious Paws Rescue volunteers will be at the site each of the three days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the wall be on display during open store hours.
For more information, call 352-726-4700 and leave a message — a PPR volunteer will return your call.
Love the dulcimer? Acoustic jam open to everyone
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room in Beverly Hills from 3-5 p.m. A beginner group meets from 2-3 p.m. in the same location.
We welcome adults of all levels to join our jams. For more information, call the library at 352-746-6622.
Writers showcase set for RSVP Market
The public is invited to come and meet local authors at RSVP Market, 717 NE Fifth St. (State Road 44, Crystal River) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
Writers will be showcasing their books from fiction, non-fiction, poetry and more. For more information, call 352-228-8325.
Floral City church to show, sell crafts
The Floral City United Methodist Church will have a craft show in Hilton Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
There will be crafts for sale, along with baked goods and soup. For more information, call the church office at 344-1771.
VFW Post to host Sweetheart Dance
The Honor Guard, Eugene Quinn VFW Post 4337, will host a Sweetheart Dance Saturday, Feb. 11, at the post.
Chef Quinton Herrin is preparing a surf and turf dinner of shrimp and pork loin. Dinner will be from 5-6 p.m., with the show and dancing from 6-9 p.m. Tickets, available to the public, are $12 and may be purchased at the post, 906 State Road 44, Inverness.
Proceeds will benefit the Eugene Rudd Scholarship Fund that is presented to a deserving cadet at the Citrus High School Jr. ROTC by the Honor Guard of VFW Post 4337.
A king and queen will be crowned and door prizes as well as a basket of cheer will be given out. For more information, call the post at 352-344-3495.
Abuse Shelter Association to host golf tournament
The American Irish Club of West Citrus and the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association will host the 22nd annual Swing for Survivors Golf Tournament on Wednesday, March 22, at the Twisted Oaks Golf Club, 4801 N. Forest Ridge Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Proceeds will benefit the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association.
Golfers will sign in at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast of coffee and doughnuts will be provided at sign-in prior to the start of play.
Cost is $70 per player for 18 holes and includes light breakfast, golf, cart, lunch and prizes. Prizes will be awarded for winning men’s, ladies’ and mixed groups, as well as for men’s and ladies’ longest drive.
Deadline for sign-up is March 8 for golfers and Feb. 22 for sponsors. For information and forms, contact Rick MacDowell, American Irish Club tournament coordinator, at 845-608-4135; remusny1@gmail.com.
Everyone welcome to come play bunco
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 155 and Pilot Club of Crystal River will have a Bunco Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the dining room at American Legion Post 155, 6585 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway (State Road 44), Crystal River.
Cost is $20. Appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided. There will be prizes and gift baskets to be raffled. A cash bar will be available.
Tickets can be bought at Post 155 or contact Nancy Wilson at 352-422-4137 or email nancy.wilson@yahoo.com; or Joyce Centrella at 352-601-0136 or email joyceanncentrella1957@gmail.com.
Cruise on in for fun at Hernando Methodist
The inaugural Frank Smith Community Cruise-In will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Hernando United Methodist Church, 2125 E. Norvell Bryant Highway.
Registration is free and all vehicles are welcome. Lunch will be available and each registered vehicle will get a free hot dog and drink. Sweets will be available at a bake sale.
The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call 352-726-7245.
Homosassa Library Friends plan book sale
The Friends of the Homosassa Library will hold their Spring Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 30; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 31; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave.
On sale will be thousands of paperback and hardcover books, CDs, DVDs, jigsaw puzzles and games. Paperbacks cost 50 cents each, hardcovers will cost $2 and $3 each. All proceeds benefit the library.
A Cracker Canvas holding mini art fest
A Cracker Canvas is looking for local artisans to participate in another Festivus for the Rest of Us mini art fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, located at 2211 E. Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando. If interested, call Crystal at 352-212-4011.
Enjoy a Greek Festival Vendor Expo
The Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church will be holding its Greek Festival Vendor Expo from noon to 7 p.m. on Feb. 10-11 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the church, 4705 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto.
There will be indoor dinners and an outside grille. Admission is a $3 donation and there is free parking.
Enjoy live Greek music, daily door prizes, specialty merchandise vendors, Greek dancing and a dance troupe, Greek gyros and grilled specialties, Greek pastries, desserts and a coffee shop. Debit and credit are accepted.
For more information, call the church at 352-527-0766 or go to the website archangelmichaelgoc.org.
VFW Post 4252 hosting Military Card Party
The VFW Post 4252 will be hosting a Military Card Party beginning at 11 a.m. on March 1, located at the helicopter at 3190 N. Carl Rose Highway, Hernando.
Cost is $15 per person; table of four recommended. Price includes lunch, card games, 50/50, raffles, and table winner prize.
Proceeds will benefit Forgotten Soldiers Outreach. For reservations, call Doris Ricard at 352-419-5519.
Books needed for Spring Mega Book Sale
The Friends of the Citrus County Library System will hold its Spring Book Sale from Friday, March 10, through Monday, March 13, at the Citrus County Auditorium in Inverness.
Friends of the Library volunteers meet weekly, year-round, to sort and price thousands of books from current best sellers to golden oldies. They collect gently used copies of hardcover and paperback books as well as jigsaw puzzles.
Donations, large or small, are always welcome. Books and related material may be dropped off at the check-out desk at any Citrus County Library.
For larger collections, email FriendsofCCLS@gmail.com or call 352-513-4221 to discuss pick-up. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Citrus County Library System.
St. Benedict's Military Card Party
The St. Benedict's Community of Catholic Women will host a Military Card Party beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, in Hilgert Hall at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 455 S. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.
A $15 donation includes lunch, game prizes and raffles. Full tables or individual reservations are welcome. Come meet new people and have fun.
Reservations are necessary. To reserve a spot, contact Lynda Samm after 4:30 p.m. at 352-628-5229.
Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in
Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club presents the Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in, Historic Downtown Inverness from 5 to 8 p.m. on the third Friday of each month. Entertainment varies monthly. For more information, contact 352-341-7820.
Find a book club at Citrus Libraries
From the Homosassa Page Turners to the Ridge Readers Book Club, there is a book club for everyone at Citrus Libraries.
Book clubs are great social gatherings where one can share his/her recent readings. They provide an environment for discussion on a variety of topics, promote deeper engagement with the book, encourage critical thinking, provide diverse perspectives and foster a perpetual love of literature.
With these benefits in mind, consider joining one of the book club gatherings offered at Citrus Libraries location.
- The Homosassa Page Turners meet every first Thursday at the Homosassa branch from 3-4 p.m.
- At the Floral City branch, meet with the Book Share group every third Friday from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
- The Ridge Readers Book Club gathers at the Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills on the last Wednesday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m.
These library programs are free and open to everyone. For more, go to the library’s website, attend.citruslibraries.org/events. Additional information about programs and events can also be found by following @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram.
Post 7122 hosting Valentine's dinner
Join for a Valentine's Dinner at VFW Post 7122 from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, located at 8191 S. Florida Ave., Floral City.
The prime rib dinner is $15 and served from 4-7 p.m. The Country Junction, a four-piece band, will be playing from 4-8 p.m.
Advance ticket sales are requested. Stop in and see the bartender for tickets.
They will also have a drawing for a Sweetheart Basket with the contents estimated value over $1,000. Basket tickets are six for a $5 donation to the VFW Post 7122 Auxiliary.
For more information, call 352-637-0100.
Knights slate 52nd annual Charity Ball
The Knights of Columbus Father James Hoge Assembly 1547 will be holding its 52nd annual Charity Ball at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club, 509 E. Hartford St., Hernando.
The dress is semi-formal and main course choices are prime rib or chicken marsala. Music by Fred Campbell.
There will be a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.
The tickets are $50 each. Proceeds go to benefit the Citrus County Veteran Coalition and Citrus County Veterans Foundation.
Tickets can be purchased Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Scholastica Parish Office, 4301 W. Homosassa Trail, Lecanto, or by contacting Les McGlothlin at 352-503-2653.
Church to host Chinese auction
An exciting Chinese Auction at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon is slated for Saturday, Feb. 11.
Doors open at 11 a.m. and bidding closes at 12:30 p.m. at which point the winning ticket for each item will be drawn and the winner announced.
More than 140 gift items will be available to be bid on. Guests will be greeted by ladies in Oriental attire.
For $5 guests will receive an envelope with 20 tickets to use to bid on the pieces they want to win. Additional envelopes of 20 tickets are only $3 each.
Chicken chow mein and jumbo hots dogs will be available for purchase at reasonable prices.
"We also have some extra special pieces this year," said Janice Kelley, president of the Altar and Rosary Society which sponsors this wonderful Chinese Auction.
The church address is 7525 U.S. Highway 41, Dunnellon, at the southeast corner of U.S. 41 and State Road 40 in northern Dunnellon. All are welcome.
Elite Repeat Clothing, Jewelry Sale
The St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church's Community of Catholic Women will conduct the annual Elite Repeat Clothing and Jewelry Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, Feb. 3-5.
This fabulous event will be held in the parish hall located at 1401 West Country Club Blvd., Citrus Springs. Join them in doing some shopping and bring a friend as well.
Ladies of the Elks' annual flea market
The Ladies of the Elks will be holding its annual LOE Flea Market from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the West Citrus Elks Lodge on Grover Cleveland Boulevard.
Don’t miss the fantastic deals and treasures during this event.
All are welcome and there is no admission fee. Items for sale will include artwork, books, clothing, seasonal items, household items, tools and furniture.
Proceeds will go to local charities.
Anyone desiring to donate items for the flea market or volunteer to assist with the sale may contact Terri Harrison at 352-410-9215.
Women's Club hosting afternoon of Bunco
Join the Citrus Hills Women's Club (CHWC) on Feb. 24 for a fun afternoon of “tossing the dice” playing Bunco at the Beverly Hills Lions Club. Bunco is a game of dice played by women around the world.
This year the theme is “Bunco on the Bayou.” When the bell rings, players will begin rolling the three dice for ones. Each woman plays with a partner, while someone at the table keeps score. If you can roll the dice and talk and keep score, you can play Bunco.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with play from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Beverly Hills Lions Club, 72 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
There will be cash prizes, raffle items and Share the Wealth. Suggested donation for play is $25 per person. Walk in registration is welcomed at the door pending seat availability.
For more information, call Mary Lou at 978-590-3630 or Sharon at 408-390-9527. Proceeds from this event benefit CHWC's scholarship and charity funds.
Ukulele group meets in Inverness
An Inverness ukulele group is holding weekly jam sessions to share techniques and gather new songs.
Jams will be held from 3-4 p.m. on Fridays at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
All ukulele enthusiasts are invited to join the group for this free jam time.
The next gatherings will be on Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27, and so on weekly.
West Side Pickleball Club plays
The West Side Pickleball Club plays at Centennial Park (near the airport) at 10 a.m. each Wednesday morning.
Beginners to intermediate players welcome those who want to learn the sport. Pickleball is low impact, promoting a healthy lifestyle while making new friends.
For more information, contact the coach at blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com. Those interested can just show up.
Plays at Art Center Theatre for the season
The Art Center of Citrus County theatre has announced the remaining lineup for the 2022-23 season schedule.
In 2023:
- "The Robin Hood Caper," comedy, Feb. 24-26, March 3-5, and 10-12
- "Don’t Mention My Name," comedy, April 14-16, 21-23, and 28-30
For more information about the shows, call the theatre at 352-746-7606 or visit artcenterofcitruscounty.org/category/art-center-theatre.
Card Club seeking members
Point of Woods Card Club has been hosting games for more than a decade and is now seeking new members.
Singles are welcome and will be matched to a partner. Members don't need to know conventions. They talk to each other to understand the game better. For those who know basic bridge, they will help to learn duplicate.
They play on Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. at Point of Woods/Too Far Clubhouse, 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Take State Road 44 east towards the Turnpike, turn left at the Speedway gas station at Gospel Island Road, the building will be on the left past the golf course with uphill twin asphalt driveways. Park in the back.
For more information, contact Gary Stocker, president and host, at 352-586-2641 or POW.bridge@mail.com.
Join softball fun at Bicentennial Park
Bring a glove to Bicentennial Park behind the Crystal River airport at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and participate in a game of softball or just spectate.
A group of ages 55 and older (age flexible) men and women gather to pick teams and enjoy the exercise and fresh air. No league fees or team commitments. Experience is helpful, but not required. Everyone can play.
For more information, call Wally at 352-212-0986.
Tower Tunes at the Depot
Join the City of Inverness at the Depot Pavilion for Tower Tunes every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Music at the Depot Tower Stage will feature a variety of talented artists. Bring a chair and relax while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
If you would like to showcase your musical talents by being a part of Tower Tunes, reach out to events@inverness.gov or call 352-726-2611 ext. 1303.
Amateur Radio Club gathers
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month's meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Valerie Players seeks members
A community theater group is planning a series of plays at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said the Valerie Players needs performers, directors and people to work behind the scenes.
For information, contact Erhardt at: patherhardt@gmail.com.
Hernando Ukulele Jam meets
The weekly Hernando Ukulele Jam meets at 11 a.m. for intermediates and noon for beginners every Tuesday at the Historic Hernando School at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 486. The event is free and open to everyone.
Attendees should bring their favorite ukulele and a music stand if they have one.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Acoustic music jam meets
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam from 3 to 5 p.m. most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd. in Beverly Hills.
A beginner group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. in the same location.
Adults of all levels are welcome to join. For more information, call 352-746-6622.
Community center open mic nights
Citrus County Parks and Recreation presents open mic nights from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. the last Wednesday monthly at the Citrus Springs Community Center at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd. at Citrus Springs.
Vocalists, musicians, poets and comedians are welcome at this all-ages event. No profanity is allowed.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks will be required to enter the building, but not by performers during stage time.
For more information, call 352-527-7540.
Women’s Mahjongg Club plays
A Women’s Mahjongg Club is forming for residents of Sugarmill Woods. The version that will be played is the Wright-Patterson (not the American version).
They will meet every Wednesday at a resident’s home. For information, contact Maria at flowergarden444@gmail.com.
Floral City Crafters gather
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For questions, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Sunshine Poets meet, read
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, contact Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
Free ukulele classes offered
The Hernando Area Senior Program is hosting free ukulele classes with Joy Wilson at noon on Tuesdays at 2415 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando. All skill levels are welcome.
Attendees must comply with COVID-19 guidelines and masks are mandatory. Due to limited space, participants should call ahead to make a reservation. For additional information about these activities, call 352-527-5484.
Citrus Bridge Club plays
Citrus Bridge Club has face-to-face games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Tree Top Plaza, 1647 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Ruby Life Master Mike Swartz offers a series of beginner lessons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. While geared toward the beginner player, current bridge players will also find Swartz’s lessons are a good refresher.
In an effort to keep all participants safe, proof of vaccination will be required for the regular games and for Swartz’s lessons. Masks are recommended but optional.
For more information or to sign up, contact Swartz at 352-212-5529 or harrys6604@aol.com.
Inverness Bridge Club plays
A limited number of players can join Inverness Bridge Club free to play either duplicate or party/rubber bridge at noon, Mondays and Fridays. The club plays a friendly game that is not sanctioned by the ACBL that normally lasts between 2.5 and 3 hours. For information, email pepperpothead@gmail.com. Provide your name, preferred times and ways to reach you.
