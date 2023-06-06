Auditions extended for ‘Godspell’
The Woodview Players announce extended auditions for “Godspell.”
There are revised performance dates, so there will be additional auditions held on Saturday June 10, at 2 p.m. at Unity of Citrus, 2628 Woodview Lane, Lecanto.
The revised performance dates are Sept. 15, 16 and 17 and Sept. 22, 23 and 24.
For the music audition, please prepare a short memorized song in a contemporary Broadway style. An accompanist will be available or a speaker will be available for those using a track. Please bring sheet music in the correct key, along with a headshot and resume, if available.
For the dance audition, a short dance will be taught at the audition. Dance shoes are recommended and closed-toe shoes ae required. NO flip flops.
Video auditions are allowed, but not preferred and must be submitted to Jacki.scott@unityofcitrus.org by 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Videos should include a 60-90 second vocal audition. Please include full contact information and any conflicts.
Barbershoppers to entertain in Homosassa
The Hernando Harmonizers and the Suncoast Harmony Chorus will present an afternoon of barbershop music titled “A Century of Popular Song” at the Homosassa First United Methodist Church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Doors will open at 1:30.
The audience will be treated to familiar numbers that include “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad,” “Only a Paper Moon” and from the movie “Toy Story 2,” “When Somebody Loves You.”
Tickets are available at $15 for general admission and $20 for limited reserved seating. Reserved tickets must be paid for in advance.
For more information and ticket ordering, call Ron Hesketh at 352-382-4518 or email joyron1@tampabay.rr.com.
Watercolor classes for beginners, intermediates
Susan Strawbridge will be offering watercolor classes at the Cracker Canvas from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, running through June 27.
The four classes will include the basics in watercolor including composition, color theory and values. The class is open to anyone from beginners to intermediate skill levels. If you have heard that watercolor is a difficult medium, you can learn how to plan ahead for more successful paintings.
The class needs a minimum of three students and has a maximum of five students. A supply list will be provided. For information, cost and to register, call 352-212-4011 or call Susan at 352-212-4378.
Citrus Libraries: Travelogue with Gary Kuhl
Traveling around the world is often a nice thought, but you can’t always find the time (or money) to get away. So, what’s the next best thing? Try breathtaking pictures and some exhilarating travel stories from local photographer Gary Kuhl.
Kuhl is a seasoned traveler of some of the world’s most visited destinations, all while capturing his adventures through his award-winning photography. Multiple library branches will be hosting his travelog talks on a variety of locations. The remaining presentation will be at Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills: “Mystery of Machu Picchu and Beauty of the Galapagos Islands,” 1 p.m., June 21.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about these programs, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call your nearest branch.
Play golf at weekly Friday Scramble
A Fun 9 Hole Scramble is played at Lakeside Country Club at 2 p.m. each week. Players at all levels are welcome.
Call Lakeside Country Club pro shop at 352-726-1461 by Thursday afternoon to sign up. Be at the course by 1:30 p.m. Friday for team setup. Shotgun start at 2 p.m.
Love the dulcimer? Jam open to everyone
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room in Beverly Hills from 3-5 p.m. A beginner group meets from 2-3 p.m. in the same location.
We welcome adults of all levels to join our jams. For more information, call the library at 352-746-6622.
Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in
Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club presents the Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in, Historic Downtown Inverness from 5 to 8 p.m. on the third Friday of each month. Entertainment varies monthly. For more information, contact 352-341-7820.
Find a book club at Citrus Libraries
From the Homosassa Page Turners to the Ridge Readers Book Club, there is a book club for everyone at Citrus Libraries.
Book clubs are great social gatherings where one can share his/her recent readings. They provide an environment for discussion on a variety of topics, promote deeper engagement with the book, encourage critical thinking, provide diverse perspectives and foster a perpetual love of literature.
With these benefits in mind, consider joining one of the book club gatherings offered at Citrus Libraries location.
- The Homosassa Page Turners meet every first Thursday at the Homosassa branch from 3-4 p.m.
- At the Floral City branch, meet with the Book Share group every third Friday from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
- The Ridge Readers Book Club gathers at the Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills on the last Wednesday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m.
These library programs are free and open to everyone. For more, go to the library’s website, attend.citruslibraries.org/events. Additional information about programs and events can also be found by following @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram.
Ukulele group meets in Inverness
An Inverness ukulele group is holding weekly jam sessions to share techniques and gather new songs.
Jams will be held from 3-4 p.m. Fridays at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
All ukulele enthusiasts are invited to join the group for this free jam time.
West Side Pickleball Club plays
The West Side Pickleball Club meets at Centennial Park (near the airport) at 8:30 a.m. for warm-up and 9 a.m. games each Wednesday and Friday morning.
Beginners to intermediate players welcome those who want to learn the sport. Pickleball is low impact, promoting a healthy lifestyle while making new friends.
For more information, contact the coach at blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com. Those interested can just show up.
Join softball fun at Bicentennial Park
Bring a glove to Bicentennial Park behind the Crystal River airport at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and participate in a game of softball or just spectate.
A group of ages 55 and older (age flexible) men and women gather to pick teams and enjoy the exercise and fresh air. No league fees or team commitments. Experience is helpful, but not required. Everyone can play.
For more information, call Wally at 352-212-0986.
Tower Tunes at the Depot
Join the City of Inverness at the Depot Pavilion for Tower Tunes every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Music at the Depot Tower Stage will feature a variety of talented artists. Bring a chair and relax while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
If you would like to showcase your musical talents by being a part of Tower Tunes, reach out to events@inverness.gov or call 352-726-2611 ext. 1303.
Amateur Radio Club gathers
The Citrus County Amateur Radio Club covers topics including electronics, meeting with ham radio operators, getting an amateur radio license, how signals taking less energy than a light bulb can travel thousands of miles, and others related to amateur radio operation.
Interested parties can attend next month's meeting at The Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
For more information, contact John Bescher at n4dxi@aol.com or 352-220-8530.
Valerie Players seeks members
A community theater group is planning a series of plays at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
Artistic Director Patrick Erhardt said the Valerie Players needs performers, directors and people to work behind the scenes.
For information, contact Erhardt at: patherhardt@gmail.com.
Hernando Ukulele Jam meets
The weekly Hernando Ukulele Jam meets at 11 a.m. for intermediates and noon for beginners every Tuesday at the Historic Hernando School at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 486. The event is free and open to everyone.
Attendees should bring their favorite ukulele and a music stand if they have one.
For more information, call 352-566-2328.
Women’s Mahjongg Club plays
A Women’s Mahjongg Club is forming for residents of Sugarmill Woods. The version that will be played is the Wright-Patterson (not the American version).
They will meet every Wednesday at a resident’s home. For information, contact Maria at flowergarden444@gmail.com.
Floral City Crafters gather
The Floral City Crafters meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Floral City Baptist Church, 8545 Magnolia St.
The crafters are a group of knitters, crocheters, quilters, jewelry makers and more who share their love of crafts and spend time together. Attendees can bring their crafts or learn a new one.
There is a $2 fee for each weekly meeting. For questions, call 352-637-5423 or 352-726-5658.
Sunshine Poets meet, read
Join the Sunshine Poets’ monthly meeting and poetry reading at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of each month at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
Attendees are welcome to bring poems to share, or just listen. If you would like the members to critique your poems, bring several copies on which they can write suggestions. Attendees are also welcome to join the group afterward for lunch at a local restaurant.
Additional details are available on the Sunshine Poets Facebook page. For questions, contact Cheri Herald, Sunshine Poets president, at sunshinepoets@gmail.com.
Free ukulele classes offered
The Hernando Area Senior Program is hosting free ukulele classes with Joy Wilson at noon on Tuesdays at 2415 N. Florida Ave. in Hernando. All skill levels are welcome.
Attendees must comply with COVID-19 guidelines and masks are mandatory. Due to limited space, participants should call ahead to make a reservation. For additional information about these activities, call 352-527-5484.
Citrus Bridge Club plays
Citrus Bridge Club has face-to-face games at 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Tree Top Plaza, 1647 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Ruby Life Master Mike Swartz offers a series of beginner lessons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. While geared toward the beginner player, current bridge players will also find Swartz’s lessons are a good refresher.
In an effort to keep all participants safe, proof of vaccination will be required for the regular games and for Swartz’s lessons. Masks are recommended but optional.
For more information or to sign up, contact Swartz at 352-212-5529 or harrys6604@aol.com.
