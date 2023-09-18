The search for the perfect gift tends to be easier when shoppers are aware of the latest trends, and perhaps no current gifting trend is more popular than giving experiences.
According to a 2022 survey from the travel booking platform GetYourGuide, 77 percent of individuals surveyed indicated they would rather receive experiences than physical gifts come the holiday season.
Travel experiences are the most sought-after experiential gifts, as 63 percent of individuals surveyed indicated surprise travel is the experience they would most enjoy receiving. However, a trip to parts unknown is not the only experience shoppers can give, nor is it the only one friends and family would love to receive.
The GetYourGuide survey found that tickets to a concert or show (50 percent); outdoor activities, such as skiing, boating or hiking (43 percent); and a food tour or cooking class (36 percent) also made for desirable experiential gifts.
