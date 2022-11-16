Scare your socks off Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. when Lewis and Young Entertainment present a free “Scary Stories for Christmas Radio Show” at the Old Courthouse in downtown Inverness. And attendees can participate in the holiday gift-giving tradition by donating funds to the Citrus County Historical Society.
The “Scary Stories for Christmas Radio Show” is the first major production of the recently formed production company of the local producing/writing/acting/directing duo of Harry Lewis and Rex Young.
The twosome also are developing a regular video feature, “Citrus Theater Beat,” on YouTube, and a regular feature, “Peeps in the Peep Sight.,” for which they recognize people in the community who work to make the arts and theater scene vibrant.
Lewis and Young recognize C. Barry Denham as their Peeps in the Peep Sight award recipient for November.
Within the past month, Denham has won the Valerie Theatre’s “10-Minute Play Festival” as a playwright; has acted in “Proof,” staged by the Rotary Club of Downtown Inverness; and has performed as a guitarist and singer with fellow musician, Tom Gray, at the Valerie Theatre, in their group, Gray Denham.
In bestowing the Peeps and the Peep Sight Award to Denham, Lewis and Young write on their website, “Great job, Barry. And thanks for all the entertainment!”
To watch a Peeps in the Peep Sight video interview of Denham, see Lewis and Young’s website, www.lyeusa.com or search for Lewis and Young Entertainment on YouTube.
You can watch their previous interview with October Peep Sight winner Patrick Erhardt, as well as hear audio readings by local actors of “The Tell Tale Heart,” and “Another World,” on their website and YouTube channel.
You can reserve tickets for the Dec. 15 “Scary Stories for Christmas Radio Show” by calling the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum at 352-341-6428.
