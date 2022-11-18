Citrus Libraries is preparing to add a brand-new kit to our catalog that will be available for check out later this year! The Citrus County Library System, in partnership with the Citrus County Audubon Society, has created five Birding Backpacks for new and seasoned bird watchers.
To launch the program, we will be celebrating with a special presentation, The Wonders of Birds at the Homosassa Library at 10 a.m. Nov. 30.
Dr. Ken Meyer, the executive director and co-founder of the Avian Research and Conservation Institute in Gainesville, will be discussing the conservation needs and importance of native plants to the birds around us. Marcie Clutter will contribute additional insight on the ecological importance of native plants in bird habitats.
Also in attendance will be Max Schulman and Tom Craig, talking about the trails that can be visited right here in Citrus County that are home to many Florida birds.
Join us as we learn about the conservation effects on bird habits and check out one of our Birding Backpacks. You won’t want to miss this fantastic program all about our feathered friends right here in the Nature Coast.
This program, as well as many others, are free and open to the public. More information about upcoming programs can be found by visiting citruslibraries.org or by following @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Interested in other kits from Citrus Libraries? Additional kits are available at your local library, such as our Compassionate Care Kits made in partnership with Dementia Education, Inc. For more information visit your local Citrus County Library location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.