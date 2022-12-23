Citrus County Libraries
Visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Registration is currently required for all programs listed below. Please call the branch to register. Or visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library.
Central Ridge
352-746-6622
Dec. 28:
Books & Babies, 10 a.m.
Little Learners, 11 a.m.
STEAM-Powered Kids, 4 p.m.
Dec. 29:
Gmail Getting Started, 10:15 a.m.
Dec. 30:
Diamondizers! (Diamond Painting), 1 p.m.
Dec. 31:
Noon Year’s Eve Party, 11 a.m.
Jan. 3:
Tech Talk The Cloud Getting Started, 10:15 a.m.
Artistic Doodling, 1 p.m.
Citrus Libraries Coping Connection, 1 p.m.
Color Me Happy, 12:30 p.m.
Get in the Game Gaming, 3:45 p.m.
Jan. 4:
Lego Freestyle!, 4 p.m.
Little Learners, 11 a.m.
Jan. 5:
Citizenship Class, 3 p.m.
Tech Talk iPhone Beyond the Basics, 10:15 a.m.
Jan. 6:
Diamondizers! (Diamond Painting), 1 p.m.
Coastal Region
352-795-3716
Dec. 28:
Tech Talk Android Getting Started, 10:15 a.m.
Dec. 29:
Books & Babies, 10 a.m.
Sit & Be Fit!, 10:30 a.m.
Little Learners, 11 a.m.
Jan. 3:
Chess Club, 3:30 p.m. Community Jam Session, 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 4:
New Year’s Vision Board, 2 p.m.
Tech Talk Libby Getting Started, 10:15 a.m.
Jan. 5:
Books & Babies, 10 a.m.
Little Learners, 11 a.m.
Sit & Be Fit!, 10:30 a.m.
Jan. 6:
Book Bingo!, 2 p.m.
Immersive Meditation, 10 a.m.
Floral City
352-726-3671
Dec. 28:
Plant Swap, 10:30 a.m.
Dec. 29:
Beginner Tai Chi, 10:45 a.m.
Beyond the Basics Tai Chi, 9:30 a.m.
Dec. 30:
Genealogy 1-on-1, 10 a.m.
Tiny Tales, 10 a.m.
Genealogy 1-on-1, 11 a.m.
Jan. 3:
Dungeons and Dragons at the Library The Haunted Tower, 4 p.m.
Jan. 4:
A Merry Unbirthday Party, 2 p.m.
Jan. 5:
Beginner Tai Chi, 10:45 a.m.
Beyond the Basics Tai Chi, 9:30 a.m.
Citrus Library Academy: How to Use Your Library, 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 6:
Genealogy 1-on-1, 10 a.m.
Genealogy 1-on-1, 11 a.m.
Tiny Tales, 10 a.m.
Homosassa
352-628-5626
Dec. 28:
Computers Getting Started, 10:15 a.m.
Everyday English, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 29:
Citrus Strings Chamber Music Group, 10 a.m.
Dec. 30:
The Knit Wits of Homosassa, 1 p.m.
Dec. 31:
Noon Year’s Eve Party, 11 a.m.
Jan. 3:
Books & Babies, 10 a.m.
Little Learners, 11 a.m.
Jan. 4:
Everyday English, 5:30 p.m.
Internet Basics, 10:15 a.m.
Jan. 5:
Diabetes Empowerment Education Program presented by DOH-Citrus, 9 a.m.
Homosassa Page Turners Book Club, 3 p.m.
Jan. 6:
Genealogy 1-on-1, 10 a.m.
Genealogy 1-on-1, 11 a.m.
Genealogy 1-on-1, noon
Jan. 7:
Genealogy 1-on-1, 10 a.m.
Genealogy 1-on-1, 11 a.m.
Genealogy 1-on-1, noon
Lakes Region
352-726-2357
Dec. 28: Switch Gaming for Teens, 3 p.m.
Dec. 29:
Tech Talk iPhone Beyond the Basics, 2:30 p.m.
Dec. 31:
Noon Year’s Eve Party, 11 a.m.
Jan. 3:
STEM @ Your Library Winter in Wonderland, 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 4:
Robots, 3 p.m.
Tech Talk: Android Getting Started, 10:15 a.m.
Jan. 5:
Quilting with the Inverness Quilters, 1 p.m.
Terrarium Class, 10:30 a.m.
Jan. 6:
Drawing with Elaine Draws, 10:30 a.m.
Citrus Springs Memorial Library
Citrus Springs Library is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Students needing community service hours can volunteer on Saturdays. They can call the library and interview with Donna at 352-489-2313.
Citrus Springs Library needs good, reliable volunteers to work a three-hour shift each week. Library experience is not required. Office volunteers will greet patrons, check items in and out, reshelve items, make copies etc. Volunteer applications are available at the library.
Citrus Springs Memorial Library is not affiliated with the county library system, but is a standalone, state-licensed nonprofit organization run entirely by volunteers. They rely on community donations and host fundraisers throughout the year to keep their doors open.
Dunnellon Public Library
Call 352-438-2520 for information.
