Water bodies can exist either as plant dominated or algae dominated. The lower Rainbow River is slowly moving in the direction of being algae dominated. The decades of spraying herbicide on invasive hydrilla, coupled with the leftover mess from the phosphate mines at the turn of the century, has left the river smothered in muck, dead plant material, and eroded sediments.
Right now, the best tool the state has to keep the hydrilla from completely overtaking the river has been to treat it with herbicide pellets. The gelatinous pellets then stay on the bottom of the river for years and create another problem.
As the dead plants decompose, the bacteria uses up the oxygen and makes the river bottom more attractive to the low oxygen loving algae called Lyngbya. This Lyngbya algae creates large floating mats that then smother existing plants, creating more muck, and exacerbating the slow decline of the river.
But all is not lost. There is a way to save the lower river and break this cycle.
By carefully hand vacuuming the muck and removing the Lyngbya and hydrilla, we can prepare the river bottom for planting, just like a farmer would prepare a field for planting. Once the right soil conditions are present, the right kind of native plants such as eelgrass can be planted. With a little help in the beginning to get established, native plants can outcompete the hydrilla and eliminate the need for spraying herbicide in the future.
If you want to see how successful this method is, you only have to head to Kings Bay in Crystal River to see firsthand the amazing transformation of a bay from disgusting muck and Lyngbya algae to being clean and clear again. Now in its eighth year, these lush eelgrass meadows have survived hundreds of hungry manatees and several hurricanes and are still growing strong.
So while this is a labor intensive and expensive process upfront, in the long run it’s the cheapest as it will stop the need to spray herbicides. This method will pay dividends for years to come in the form of a healthy ecosystem that can heal and maintain a proper balance. We just have to clean up our mess first to give mother nature a fighting chance. Then all these other projects aimed at reducing nutrients entering the water will help ensure this river stays healthy.
When I speak to groups of people, I like to use the six jars lesson. In the first jar is hydrilla, an invasive plant that is trying to take over all our waters. It’s the enemy.
Then in the second jar are polymer jellies, a leftover waste product from spraying hydrilla. The jellies look like fish eggs or food to some birds and fish and are getting into our ecosystem. We don’t want that.
The third jar contains awful Lyngbya algae, one of the worst things you can have in our spring waters. It’s toxic and another enemy.
The fourth jar contains silt and muck found in the bottom of our spring-fed rivers, it’s full of legacy nutrients that the state has targeted for removal. It needs to be removed to uncover the natural bottom.
The fifth jar contains white sand that’s found under the muck. This is good, this is what we want so we can plant eelgrass and other native plants to heal the river.
Finally, the sixth jar contains native eelgrass, and that’s what we want in the Rainbow River and other Florida waters. This needs to replace the hydrilla and Lyngbya algae to restore things back to where they should be.
To learn more, visit OneRake ataTime.org and learn how you can help. It can be as simple as avoiding fertilizers on your lawn to volunteering with us. Follow us on Facebook to learn when our next public meeting is.
Thank you.
Art Jones is founder and president of One Rake at a Time.
