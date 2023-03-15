Garth Brooks had a hit with “I’ve Got Friends in Low Places.” I have friends in low places too. They live happily in my compost heaps.
Over 13,000 micro and macroorganisms live in healthy composted soil that’s not been exposed to ag chemicals. According to soil biologist Dr. E. Ingram at Oregon State University, a single teaspoon of compost-based soil contains 100 million or more individual bacteria, 50 to 150 meters of fungal thread, thousands of protozoa and hundreds of beneficial nematodes.
All of these organisms are hard at work in my horse manure compost windrows consuming organic matter and converting it into dark brown humus soil rich in nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, amino acids, B vitamins and enzymes. These microorganisms also release growth hormones, and unlock major and minor minerals needed for plant growth.
Here lies the homemade fertilizer that I’ve been transporting to my garden zone. For every little growing plant that comes out of my homemade greenhouse, I’ll create a nest of about 15 pounds of compost. The plant goes in and the growing begins.
Other than watering plants when needed, I’ve nothing to do but watch the miracles take place. The 24 plants of various varieties of squash that I planted three weeks ago are now robust spreading plants with large blossoms.
Onions, Swiss chard and mustard greens are already being harvested and added to my salads and Chinese and Indian dishes. My tomato plants are a couple of feet high and looking good. I spent Sunday planting the 30 red and gold potatoes that had sprouted in the pantry bin and begged to be buried so they might reproduce.
Nothing is more fun than digging up potatoes as they grow from marble size to as big as your fist size. Potatoes fresh from the garden are so delicious they taste like an entirely different veggie than the farm factory variety bought at the store.
I don’t need a gym membership for physical exercise. Digging up the garden and hauling a half ton of compost in baskets to my garden has been keeping me fit. Next step is to bring mulch from the barn area and place mulch around the tomato plants.
You’re probably thinking that all of this gardening is hard work. Not really. I move slowly, and I’m constantly looking ahead to the veggies that I shall reap out of this garden. I won’t be making many trips to the grocery store. All of the organic veggies I’ll harvest will ensure I have a healthy diet. Wise medical professionals are now prescribing an organic plant-based diet as the Rx for weight control, immune system health, and high blood pressure, and it’s proven that a plant-based diet and exercise can both prevent and eliminate Type 2 diabetes.
I’m on zero prescription drugs. Good food is good medicine.
The long COVID epidemic we endured made thousands of Americans look intensely at their diet and health. The U.S. organic food market tripled in profits from 2020 to 2022. The market value of U.S. organic food was $59 billion in 2020. At the current growth rate of nearly 14 percent per year, that market value of organic foods is predicted to reach $125 billion by 2026 (USDA/Research & Markets March 11 Report).
Florida farmers need to catch up with the national trend of converting from conventional ag chemical farming to organic farming. Georgia is one of the southern states that’s moving forward in promoting organic farming.
In 2019, the Georgia Organic Peanuts Association was formed, and these organic peanut farmers can’t keep up with the demand for their product. Organic peanuts sell for twice the price per pound as conventional grown peanuts. And the organic farmer didn’t have to pay for the expense of spraying their peanut fields three times during the growing season with ag chemicals.
