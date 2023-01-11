Time was running out, and Russell and I still had no idea where we were going for our 31st anniversary. It wasn’t a big one or a milestone, so we didn’t have to make it Hawaii or the Bahamas, but we did want it to be somewhere nice. And although we have winged it in the past, we usually have some idea of where we’re heading.
And of course, we wanted to make it somewhat special. After all, how many people make it together for 31 years? Not many. The odds were against us.
Neither one of us would have guessed many years ago that we’d still be together. First of all, we were so totally the opposite from one another. Secondly, the seven-year age difference. And thirdly, it’s extremely hard to keep any relationship going, especially for three decades.
Yet, at the time, it almost seemed like love at first sight. Once we had our first official date, it was over and done. From that moment on, we never wanted to be apart. He was renting a house, I was living in a small apartment, yet he never went home except to change clothes. After a couple weeks, I made room for him in one of my dresser drawers.
One year later, we were engaged and never looked back. Our wedding was a quickie at the courthouse and then a ceremony at our house with just the family. Afterwards, we threw a huge celebration for all our family and friends, tons of food and a DJ.
Our honeymoon was in New Orleans, and it was spectacular. The whole relationship in the beginning was magical, as they often are.
Of course, I still love him dearly, but my love for him now is more steady and secure. I don’t have to be with him every second, and I enjoy doing things apart. But sometimes we both wish it was more like it was in the beginning.
I’m sure there are times I take him for granted and vice versa, although I try not to.
It can’t be easy for him to have my mom living here for the last seven years. The poor man has no privacy and can’t walk around the house in his underwear. He can’t even watch TV or hang out in the living room, because my mom and her caretaker are there all day long.
He says, “Hon, these are the cards we’ve been dealt. I love you, and I ain’t going anywhere.” That is very comforting to hear, and that is how I know he loves me.
Marriage is hard enough without throwing a mother-in-law into the mix. We deal with the usual bills, unexpected emergencies, sickness, hospital visits, sad news, bad news and trying to run the household. And then try doing it all with no alone time or private conversations. That is why our times away are so darn important. It allows us to talk and solve some problems.
So, here we are 31 years later, trying to plan our anniversary vacation. When we got married in January all those years ago, we never took into consideration that it would be the coldest time of the year. That right there makes it even harder to plan something. We are usually beach people, but that is not an option. We have to get really creative every year.
We thought about going back to the resort in St. Pete where my granddaughter manages, but we were just there a couple months ago. We tried getting reservations at Fort Desoto Park, but that was laughable with such short notice. Unfortunately, most campgrounds are booked solid at this time of the year accommodating all the snowbirds.
A coworker suggested a bed and breakfast, but that didn’t really appeal to Russell. A friend told us about a place in St. Augustine we needed to check out, but we heard the damage from Hurricane Ian was too extensive.
Should we go back to South Carolina, a place that we love to visit? Or should we try something new and closer to home? Florida has a ton of options. And the days and weeks ticked by, but we never made any definite plans.
And now suddenly, thanks to my older brother, it all fell into place. He has offered to keep our mother at his condo for the entire week, leaving Russell and I open to do anything. We could go away for the whole week, or we can just go for a few days. We can even do something different every day, if we want. We can drive until we get tired and then stop. How about a vacation at home getting our home improvements finished?
Thanks, Dominic, we are now able to spend the whole week “on vacation.”
