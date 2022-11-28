Last Wednesday, I was up at 5:30 a.m. and at Winn-Dixie when they opened so I could get a turkey for Thanksgiving Day. You see, I had been there the night before and the meat manager saw me eye-balling the gobblers. He was kind enough to let me know they were actually going on sale the very next day but that I better get there early because they were limited and he wasn’t sure if they were getting more in this year. He was also nice enough to show me where a couple of larger ones were stored.
So next morning, I got up at the crack of dawn, got ready and headed to the store so I could get a big enough turkey for my entire family. There would be 14 of us this year so I knew it needed to be 20-plus pounds.
My cousin Michelle was at Publix doing the same exact thing. The things we do for love.
The very next day, I was heading home from work and my daughter called. Could I please stop at the drug store and pick up my grandson’s medicine? Of course, I turned around and took care of it.
As I was heading back home, I got a text message from my oldest grandson, James, who was requesting McDonald’s, if I didn’t mind. Please and thank you. Sure, send me your order.
Back to town I went, through the fast-food drive-through, and got what he wanted.
Heading home once again, I called my husband to let him know I was on the way. “Could we please have sloppy joes for supper?” he asked. “No problem,” I said as I turned around once more and headed to the grocery store. I texted my daughter at that point to let her know I would be a few minutes longer with the medicine.
In and out of the store for sloppy joes, hamburger buns and frozen French fries. As I was getting in the car and fastening my seat belt, a text came in from my daughter asking if I could get her a couple things while I was there. Back into Winn-Dixie I went to make another order.
Finally, armed with meds, a bag of McDonald’s, a can of sloppy joe, hamburger buns, French fries, and two boxes of breakfast sandwiches, I headed home for the fourth time.
The things we do for love.
There’s no better testament to love than a parent dealing with a sick child and up at every hour, either checking on them, administering medicine or doing whatever it takes to bring a high fever down.
I had my granddaughter Jasmine last weekend, and the poor thing was running a fever, coughing and then began to vomit. Nanaw never left her side.
What mother or father has not sat up all night with their child who was maybe having bad dreams? Gone out to a store the night before to get snacks for a classroom party that we were never told about? Or worked until midnight on a school project that our student needed help with? How about spending too much on the homecoming dress that they so desperately wanted? And reading them a book even when we were so tired we couldn’t keep our eyes open?
How many of us sat up worrying and waiting for them to come home when they went out with friends and were late getting back?
Some people quit their jobs in order to raise their children. Or work 2 to 3 jobs so they can afford them. Whatever needs to be done.
And it doesn’t have to be a parent and child. People do wonderful things for members of their families all the time. Love seems to make people do crazy things. They’ll do things they never thought they would do and take risks they never thought they would take. They’ll give up their comfort zone.
Who has never gone somewhere where you might be uncomfortable, yet you knew a loved one needed you to be there? Sometimes we pretend to love sports, go somewhere we don’t want to go, or even put up with rude people.
I think of all the things we do for my mother. The tables have turned. Giving her a shower now requires three of us, and it’s a chore. But it’s because of the love that we keep going.
Most days find me helping out my daughters with the grandkids, and there’s not much I wouldn’t do for them.
Sometimes my husband will make a request, and when I make a face like I don’t want to take care of it he’ll say, “You would do it for the grandkids.”
Right you are, Russell, right you are.
