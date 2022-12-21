OK, although I changed things up a bit this holiday season and tried really hard, I am sorry to all my readers and to those that love me, but I’m still feeling quite a bit of bah humbug.
I promise you, I did most everything I could to make it different. My youngest daughter came over early in the month, put our Christmas tree up and decorated our living room. And yes, that did make a huge difference and took some of the stress off of me.
I even started shopping earlier, in fact, way back in September. But let me tell you the problem with that – there are a few problems actually.
The first is that the people in your life (i.e. grandchildren) will get excited over new things they want as the big day approaches. Things they just can’t live without. Therefore, you will simply keep adding one more thing.
The second problem is forgetting what you bought versus what you meant to buy. I actually ended up duplicating a couple things that I’d already tucked back in the bedroom closet. A “Polar Express” book for my granddaughter Jasmine and a waterpik for my granddaughter Dominique. Although I already had them, I bought them again, because I simply forgot.
And yes, I did make a list, but somehow those items got overlooked anyway. The waterpik will be used by my husband, and the book was donated to Toys for Tots. So not a total loss.
On a side note: If you are not using a waterpik, big mistake.
Another thing happened. I bought Jasmine two pairs of size 13 shoes. By December, she was at another size. Another hiccup from buying too early. People grow and change.
So, shopping early didn’t exactly work out to alleviate stress, as planned. The only thing it did was stretch out the almighty dollar so I wasn’t dishing it all out at once.
It wasn’t just Christmas that ruined the month for me though. We had a couple of other mishaps along the way.
At the beginning of the month, I found out I had worked too many hours allowed by Social Security. For every $2 earned, you pay back one. What a shock that was.
I had to let my boss know and decide what to do. I made the decision to stay on the work schedule one day a week. Although that money will have to be paid back, I could remain on the payroll and continue to monitor my emails and any new procedures put into place. Good for my sanity but not good for the pocketbook.
Then, on Dec. 1, Russell tested positive for Covid, and by Dec. 4, I had it too. So here we go again, isolating, resting and wearing masks. It put a real damper on my Christmas to-do list.
Thank goodness I wasn’t really sick, but it still made me extremely tired, and all I wanted to do was lie around. Or maybe it was just a good excuse to lie around when the to-do list was so daunting. I’m just thankful my mother didn’t get it. She had one really bad night, but by the next day she was back to normal, so I am going to assume it wasn’t Covid, or thank God if it was.
Another thing I tried to change this year involved wrapping. My goal was to wrap at least two gifts per day and that way, I wouldn’t have 50 to do on Christmas Eve. I started out well and was meeting my quota, but then other things got in the way. So here it is just a few days from Christmas, and I still have several gifts to wrap.
A true humbug moment this season occurred when I decided to bake some Christmas cookies, since I had some extra time. Anyone who knows me knows I can’t bake. And not for a lack of trying. My Christmas balls are usually Christmas flats, and there have been times my sweets were inedible, which is pretty hard to do.
Anyway, I tried. That’s all I’m going to say. I tried.
So once again, I will bid bah humbug to all. Congratulations to all of you who managed to do things right. The ones whose gifts are all bought and wrapped, their trees looking shiny and bright, cookies decorated and ready to eat and everyone with smiles on their faces.
And to me, I will say good luck again next year.
