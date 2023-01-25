As I continue the aging process and become one year older, my mind is gradually experiencing life reflections that seem to pop up daily. But I have found that, as a woman, my attitude and perspective seem to change with each decade.
I was most awkward in my 20s, not liking or understanding myself. I was raising two small children at the time, had a not-so-supportive husband and was not really given the opportunity to find myself. I would go along with the crowd, couldn’t ever tell people “no” and was constantly doing what other people wanted me to do.
My maturity began at 30, I believe. This is when I actually started thinking about what I wanted in life. What do I enjoy doing? What kind of music do I prefer? I started to not only like myself, but almost love myself. It was a time to experiment with clothes, makeup and accessories, to learn all about me.
In my 40s, I attempted to be an adult. I wanted to rule the world, be in charge, manage every aspect of my life. I was involved with the community while helping to raise the family. It was a stressful time in my life professionally, but the happiest of times personally. I became a grandmother, and that changed everything.
Age 50 brought about a calmness. I no longer had to prove anything to anybody. I could say “no” and quite easily, I may add. Life’s goals were for simplicity. I no longer had to be in charge. In fact, I didn’t want to be. I no longer needed to be married to my job. I wanted to do more things to my home, learn to be a better cook, and be kind to myself, appreciative and grateful.
So, now I’m in my 60s. Some days that seems so darn old. Over half my life is over. In China, someone who has arrived at this age is considered to have completed a full life cycle.
I’m now the matriarch of the family, holding everything together, making most of the decisions. And although I have slowed way down, I’m still a pretty active person with a full life.
Sixty is a time to cherish alone time. In fact, the older I get, the more I crave it. I love the quiet times. I now would rather spend an evening in, rather than go out. I no longer have to cook. A perfect evening is going out to eat and then home to watch an old movie – or to enjoy a really good book. I still get lost in a book.
This is a time for reflection. What were my life goals? Did I do everything I set out to do while remaining true to myself? Did I live my life as a good person, helping others when I could?
One thing I have discovered – life will throw a wrench in your plans every chance it gets. So, instead of traveling and marking things off my bucket list, I’ve been taking care of my mom ever since my dad died seven years ago. I’ve had to adjust my life accordingly.
Although I feel like our 60s is the time to explore and see the world, there are many things I’ve had to put on hold. Russell and I have been trying to take a trip out west for forever. I couldn’t do that when I was working, and now that I am semi-retired, the trip is once more on hold, due to taking care of my mom.
I want to travel while I’m able. I still feel very capable and energetic. But how long will that last? At this age I know I’m taking a big chance putting stuff off. I’ve lost several friends and family members at this age, so I know it’s possible, and nobody knows how long we have on this earth.
Anyway, I think I’m doing well. Helping mom is a big accomplishment. I think I’ve helped numerous people along the way. I’m absolutely positive I made people laugh and smile.
I tried to be kind. I tried to do the right thing, although there were many stumbles along the way.
I read an article recently, “10 things you should do before you turn 60,” and I’m happy to report I accomplished most of them. I’ve made lifelong friends, broken most of my bad habits, stuck with my retirement plan, learned to forgive but never forget, assembled a dream team, my family, explored activities alone and cultivated optimism.
I know I’m not as good a person as my father, not as motherly as my mother and not as successful as I probably should be. But I have a family that loves me, grandkids who adore me and a husband that tells me constantly how he would never want to live without me … and in the long run, that is the most important thing in the world.
