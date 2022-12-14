I’m not sure why, but I have never written about my father-in-law before today. It’s not that he’s not an interesting person, because he certainly is. And it’s not that I couldn’t fill a page with memories, because that would be no problem.
No, I think it’s because even after 30 years, I still don’t know as much about him as I should.
It’s kind of an odd thing to say, wouldn’t you think? Yet, it’s most true, and I don’t know if it’s his fault or mine. After all, I have had plenty of time to get to know him.
To tell you the truth, I was a bit scared of him in the beginning. Russell used to tell stories of his dad and his extremely strong disciplinarian manner when they were teenagers. So, I tried to remain silent when he was around.
In his defense, he was tossed into a family that consisted of four children, all within one year of each other. I’m sure he felt like a strong rod was the way to go. And I can tell you, in all honesty, his bark is worse than his bite.
Anthony Elvas is actually around 95 years old. I say around because nobody really knows how old he is, and he’s not telling. If you ask him how old he is, he will either say, “How old do you think I am?” in his gruff manner, or he will just say he’s not sure and give a little chuckle.
But he’s not your typical 90-year-old. He still drives, lives on his own and does minor repairs around the house. I recently saw him on his stomach replacing the spotlight in his pool.
I do know he was born in Portugal many years ago. According to Wikipedia, Elvas is actually a Portuguese municipality. I also know the rooster is the national symbol of that country and it symbolizes faith, good luck and justice. Although, I did not learn any of this from him.
At some point, his family moved to Miami and then to New Jersey, and he eventually married, divorced and had a daughter who now lives in New York, but we rarely hear from her.
It was in New Jersey where he met Russell’s mom, and although he’s not Russell’s biological dad, he has been around since Russell was a boy. They went through the usual step-parent struggles and butted heads, until Russell became an adult. Eventually, they developed a really nice relationship which has held strong through ups and downs and long distances.
Sometime during the years, Russell’s parents moved to Florida, living in Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and, most recently, Vero Beach. He worked as an insurance adjuster for Allstate Insurance for many years.
Other than that, I really don’t know much about him. Pa, as we all call him, is rather gruff in his ways and not a huge talker. I know he likes to fish, he likes steak, he doesn’t like peanut butter, he likes the sunshine and he’s an excellent artist.
About two years ago, they made the painful decision to put Russell’s mother, Dolores, in a facility that specializes in Alzheimer’s disease. She was getting really bad, and it was impossible for them to care for her at home. I know it’s been really difficult for him without her. She was the cook, the cleaner, the organizer, and the boss. It’s been such a big loss for him and the rest of the family.
It was especially hard for him to pack up all her belongings and realize she was never coming back to that house. We made several trips down to help. He has suggested that maybe he would sell everything and move closer to us, but what a huge undertaking for someone his age.
He spent four days with us during the Thanksgiving holiday, and I know he enjoyed being around my huge noisy family. I often think of how lonely he must be, as most of his friends and relatives are gone. He has a few neighbors he spends time with, and, believe it or not, he’s still hugely involved with the Coast Guard, as he was a “Coastie” many moons ago, and they get together when they can.
I feel honored to know that Pa really likes me. He frequently requests my presence and is always giving me small gifts. When Russell doesn’t answer his phone, Pa will call me and we’ll chat a little. I’m extremely thankful that we have developed a relationship and honored to consider him a friend.
I’m sorry he has lost the love of his life, but I hope this amazing man keeps defying the odds of what a nonagenarian can accomplish.
