The Friends of the Withlacoochee State Trail is the official support group for the Withlacoochee State Trail, which is managed by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) as a unit of the Florida State Parks.
Founded as Rails to Trails of the Withlacoochee to promote the conversion of abandoned railroad tracks into the trail we love today, this group has given countless hours and funds to improve, enhance, and promote the trail, which in turn augments the communities it links in Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus Counties.
Volunteer trail workers are managed by DEP. If you would like to volunteer to trim trees, build or maintain structures (picnic tables, information kiosks, etc.) or you wish to contribute in other ways, contact volunteer coordinator Darby White at 352-726-0315, darby.w.white@floridadep.gov.
You do not have to be a member of the Friends of the Withlacoochee State Trail to volunteer - and you can join the Friends without becoming a volunteer. The membership year runs Jan- Dec, but if you join now, you will immediately be a member through December 2023. To join, go to FOTWST.org and click on JOIN THE FRIENDS OF WST.
Join the Friends today and help make the Withlacoochee State Trail even better!
