The 2024 Presidential election is more than just Trump. The consequences of losing another election to the Democrats will also allow the liberal establishment to appoint hundreds of federal judges and maybe vacancies on the Supreme Court that could become available due to retirement or other unforeseen circumstances.
If that were to happen, many of the decisions that were made by the conservative Supreme Court could be overturned by newly appointed activist judges. So we must think of the serious consequences of electing a presidential nominee that will most certainly lose in a general election and the effect on other candidates running for office in 2024.
We must realize that the country as a whole is aligned with the Democrat party in greater numbers and the only way for the Republicans to win is to have a candidate that appeals to not only the base but also a majority of Independents and some Democrats.
The good of the country is way more important than the interests of one individual. Will we have to sink to the bottom before we realize we are drowning or can we float to the surface before it is too late? I don’t know what the answer is and it’s hard to convince people as to what the reality of losing another election would be for the Republican Party and our country as a whole. But taking a gamble on the wrong person could have negative consequences for years to come.
We have to think beyond the 2020 election because we cannot change the results at this point. That game has already been played, and 2024 should be a fresh start that can lead to a victory for Republicans if we have a winning quarterback.
Bob Yao
Crystal River
