SWIM LESSONS AT WHISPERING PINES PARK

Swim lesson registration is now taking place at Whispering Pines Park Pool. Lessons are available for Parents and Tots, Preschool classes, and Level 1 – 3 classes. There are limited classes throughout the summer, early registration is recommended. The registration fee is $45 for each session which has eight classes. For session schedule, visit parks and recreation on the website, www.inverness.gov, or for more information, call 352-726-1995 for details.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
There are no services available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.