Suspicious driving during the early morning of Jan. 7 led to the arrest of a Crystal River man now facing multiple drug charges, including trafficking in fentanyl.
He was also issued a traffic citation for failing to stop at a stop sign.
The arresting Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that at 1:35 a.m. he was patrolling in Hernando when he saw a 2003, white, Mercury station wagon headed east on County Road 486, according to the arrest report of Robert James Perreault, 51.
The deputy reported positioning his cruiser behind the station wagon and seeing a male driver and woman passenger, according to records.
The deputy reported seeing the woman hastily moving about in the vehicle and backseat, according to records.
It was about that time the arresting deputy reported that the driver, soon later identified as Perreault, quickly turned into the Bravera Health Citrus Hills free-standing emergency center on County Road 486, according to records.
The deputy reported that Perreault parked in the hospital parking lot and that the deputy parked at a Walgreens just across from the emergency care facility. According to records, the deputy watched the driver walk around the vehicle several times and then lean down at the vehicle’s rear bumper.
The deputy reported then watching Perreault walk to the road and looking “as though he was checking to see if law enforcement was still present.”
The deputy reported that he did not see either the driver nor the woman walk into the ER.
According to records, the driver left the parking lot but did not stop at the stop sign. The deputy reported pulling over Perreault west of the emergency department.
After stopping the driver, the deputy asked the driver for his driver’s license, registration, and proof of insurance, but Perreault responded he did not have those documents, according to records.
The deputy reporting smelling marijuana in the vehicle and asking Perreault if any drugs were in the car, according to records. The deputy said that Perreault replied that there was and moved a tool bag in the rear seat, showing two small plastic bags containing marijuana.
Another deputy arrived and his K-9 partner, Odie, indicated the odor of narcotics in the vehicle, according to records.
Under the bumper of the vehicle, the deputy reported finding a magnetic box that held containers which contained 10.36 grams of fentanyl, 2.62 grams of methamphetamine, and 630 milligrams of Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, a pink spoon, glass pipe with residue testing positive for methamphetamine, a metal pick, and two syringes.
According to records, when asked about the drugs in the car, Perreault told the arresting deputy he regularly smoked marijuana, but thought the magnetic container under the bumper contained only methamphetamine and that the woman passenger had given it to him to hide.
One gram is equivalent to 0.035 ounces.
He was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and on Jan. 11 arrested for having the drugs and charged with one count of trafficking in fentanyl, one count possession of methamphetamine, one count possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone), and one count possessing a controlled substance (39.89 grams of marijuana), and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia. The total bond was $32,000.
