Like many an aging Baby Boomer who’s moved to Florida, I find myself sitting out the long summer afternoons of Ocala. There’s time for reading in the heat, or taking a good nap, and even driving out for an ice cream if the spirit moves.
But when all else fails, there’s always a Western playing on one of the oldies TV stations. Yes, the six guns are still blazing away for the children of the Eisenhower-Kennedy era. The heroes of our youth have never left the range.
It’s amazing to rewatch shows I haven’t seen since my childhood in the 1950s. I grew up in the industrial city of Bridgeport, Connecticut, the home of circus impresario P.T. Barnum and a winter quarters for Bill Cody’s Wild West show.
Our TV room was set up in a small bedroom where, after our homework was finished, we gathered in the dark to watch the two types of shows my World War II veteran father loved – comedies and westerns.
Actually, our family theater was quite crowded as there were seven children and only a few chairs. The lone couch was quickly claimed, and you had to hold your position even if that meant skipping a bathroom call in the heat of the action.
It must be said that like many a gullible child, I actually believed everything I saw on television. The little black and white screen loomed wide in my imagination. We were a working class family, and I had never been farther west than Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
I yearned to visit the West where the real Americans rode horses and carried six guns. It seemed like a better world than the one we lived in. The nuns in my Catholic school rode herd on us, but they didn’t carry six guns; if you got out of line, they boxed your ears with a Boston jab.
So in that little room I was free to ride the west with Hopalong Cassidy, herd cattle with Clint Eastwood and his “Rawhide” mates, roll west with “Wagon Train” (did they actually ever get anywhere?), patrol the streets of Dodge with monumental Matt Dillon, play a hand of cards with Maverick.
It was a man’s world that a school boy would love to visit – throwing back a stiff whiskey, cavorting with the over friendly bar girls, overturning tables and breaking mirrors in a spirited two-fisted brawl.
And then there was the six gun!
One Christmas, I got a set of shiny six guns in imitation cowhide holsters. I shot up a roll of caps and kept watch on the streets of Bridgeport. The next Christmas, I found a long box under the tree with an exact replica of “The Rifleman” Chuck Connors’ fancy sawed off repeating rifle. Pow, pow, pow! We spent summers in the backyard shooting each other and dying heroically, falling into the bluestem grass before mother called us in for supper.
Seeing these westerns again has brought back many memories of the boy I was and the America we were in the 1950s. I still enjoy the stories, but many of the stereotypes and themes can make me uneasy. In most of the shows, there was no real place for women in the Wild West. If the main character (always a man) fell in love with a girl, you knew she was doomed. This often happened to Little Joe on “Bonanza,” but in almost every Western, the same theme was repeated. The real women of the American west were actually a lot tougher than the Cartwright boys of the Ponderosa.
Native Americans were another mistreated group on the small screen. They were depicted as wild, bloodthirsty savages attacking innocent, hard-working settlers. The fact that they were being driven off their land, lied to, cheated and slaughtered wasn’t addressed.
And besides, all the Indians in these shows looked like they were from Brooklyn. Mexicans also took a bum rap. They are often shiftless, sneaky and violent in the plots.
Let’s face it, the Westerns were a distorted image of American history, to put it mildly. Real history and Hollywood history are not the same thing.
Mostly, I’m startled at how violent and grim the stories are. One show called “Tombstone Territory” seems to me a classic Western for the period (1955-57). Almost every episode begins with a murder – somebody ambushed or shot in the back or gunned down point blank. Clay Hollister, the sheriff, is forced to take action against the evildoers. The show will end in a shootout and a body count of two or three more villains before the dust has settled.
In Westerns, the only way to keep peace is down the barrel of a gun.
The stories also deal with a form of Western justice – the lynch mob who want to take the law into their own hands. The sheriff will stand his ground and face the mob down.
The Westerns may have been limited in their perspective and just plain wrong about many things in our history, but their themes are surprisingly alive today in our politics and our national dialogue. When I watch them now as a senior citizen, I remember the boy who sat in front of the TV 60 years ago with his family gathered after supper.
The cowboy hero is a great mythical figure, but life is more complicated than six guns and saloons. I’ve put away my six guns for my reading glasses, and I have the whole couch to myself now.
