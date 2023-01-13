TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has not violated a court order that blocked parts of a controversial law restricting how race-related concepts can be taught in higher education, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
Plaintiffs challenging the 2022 law, which DeSantis dubbed the “Stop Wrongs To Our Kids and Employees Act,” or “Stop WOKE Act,” this week accused the administration of failing to comply with a preliminary injunction preventing enforcement of the law.
The plaintiffs’ request centered on a Dec. 28 memo issued by Chris Spencer, head of DeSantis’ Office of Policy and Budget, directing state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and state university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues to require colleges and universities to “provide a comprehensive list of all staff, programs and campus activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory.” Spencer gave the education leaders until Friday to respond.
In a “motion to compel” filed Wednesday, the plaintiffs argued that “compliance with” Spencer’s memo “would violate the preliminary injunction order.” The motion also sought “further clarifying” from Walker that the order “enjoins defendants from taking any actions pursuant to” Spencer’s memo.
But, siding with the state, Walker on Thursday said the DeSantis administration hadn’t done anything wrong.
“Although this court would not hesitate to compel compliance with its preliminary injunction, this court finds there has been no violation of the injunction at this time,” he wrote.
The judge’s decision came the same day the state filed a response disputing the plaintiffs’ allegations.
The question posed by the plaintiffs’ motion rested on whether “providing basic information about state universities diversity, equity, and inclusion (‘DEI’) programs” is “a ‘step’ in the ‘enforcement’ of the law” or its implementing regulation, wrote Charles Cooper, an attorney with the Washington, D.C.-based Cooper & Kirk, PLLC firm who represents the state.
“The answer to that question is clear: gathering and transmitting information is not, in law or in common sense, the ‘enforcement’ of anything,” Cooper argued in the 13-page response.
The law provides two enforcement mechanisms for noncompliance. Universities could fire instructors who violate the law, and the state university system’s Board of Governors could withhold what is known as performance funding from schools that “fail to correct instruction that violates” the law, the defendants’ response noted.
“But merely gathering and transmitting information is not ‘enforcement,’” it said.
Professors and students from state universities challenged the law in a pair of lawsuits, arguing that it has created confusion for faculty and is an unconstitutional infringement of First Amendment rights.
