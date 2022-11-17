CC St Paul veterans

The students of St. Paul’s Lutheran School, at 6150 N. Lecanto Highway in Beverly Hills, honored veterans with an outstanding program on Veterans Day. Pictured, front row from left, are Len Sempert, Army; World War II serving in Germany, France and Belgium; Rick Robinson, Air Force, Cuban Missile Crisis; second row from left are Dana Eynon, Army, Desert Storm, Iraq; Bill Hartman, Marines, Vietnam era; Christian Dominguez, Marines. back row from left are Joseph Gill, Navy; Nicolas Pabon, Marines; Rick Freihofer, Air Force, Vietnam War; Gary Warren, Marines, Cuban Missile Crisis; and Rocky Holzhueter, Army, Vietnam War.

 Karen Hartman / Special to the Chronicle

St. Paul’s Lutheran School Principal Dan Plath and teachers planned a special Veterans Day program beginning with the Pledge of Allegiance and students singing patriotic songs, followed by the audience singing some with them.

Special speaker of the event was Dana Eynon, Army veteran, who served in Desert Storm and Iraq. Eynon described military service and shared some experiences about action. He also gave a special presentation on the proper way of folding the flag and the meaning of each fold, as demonstrated by students he had trained for proper flag-folding.

Each veteran was individually recognized and thanked for their service. Special recognition was also given to everyone that was a child of a veteran who experienced life with a parent who served. The eighth-grade students prepared meaningful essays honoring veterans and the importance of veterans serving our country. Several excellent essays were read to the audience.

In closing, the students gave a special thank-you and artwork which they prepared for each veteran in attendance.

Refreshments followed in the fellowship area with beautiful patriotic decorations created by teachers and students.

