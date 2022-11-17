The students of St. Paul’s Lutheran School, at 6150 N. Lecanto Highway in Beverly Hills, honored veterans with an outstanding program on Veterans Day. Pictured, front row from left, are Len Sempert, Army; World War II serving in Germany, France and Belgium; Rick Robinson, Air Force, Cuban Missile Crisis; second row from left are Dana Eynon, Army, Desert Storm, Iraq; Bill Hartman, Marines, Vietnam era; Christian Dominguez, Marines. back row from left are Joseph Gill, Navy; Nicolas Pabon, Marines; Rick Freihofer, Air Force, Vietnam War; Gary Warren, Marines, Cuban Missile Crisis; and Rocky Holzhueter, Army, Vietnam War.