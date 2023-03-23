Watch Floral City residents parade down Orange Avenue from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25, as they celebrate their town’s 140th anniversary by depicting Floral City residents throughout the decades.
After the parade, remain in town to enjoy food, music, entertainment, the Floral City Heritage Museum and the historic Duval House.
Here is everything you need to know before you go:
Parking is available behind the Floral City library, just off Great Oaks Drive, south of the town center, behind the Red Brick Place and at Ferris Field.
The parade will be staged at Marvin Street and South Church Terrace. It will proceed east to Annie Terrace, then south to Orange Avenue, west to Old Floral City Road, east on Marvin Street, returning to the staging area.
For food, the Floral City Lions Club will sell fish sandwiches, Mt. Carmel Church will offer its famous barbecue, Four-H will serve hot dogs and hamburgers and ice cream will be available in the Heritage Museum.
Entertainment: J Shilling’s blacksmithing demonstration, Rodney Miner Cow Camp, dance performances, a drum circle, Plein Aire Painters, plus family games and a playground at First Baptist Church, 8545 E. Magnolia St.
Music schedule: 10 a.m. is Tom Ellis, 11 a.m. is “Another Fine Mess,” noon is Mike Worrall, 1 p.m. is “2 PM Band,” 2 p.m. is “Roots Riders” and 3 p.m. is “Frankie Jay & The Chicken.”
Admission to the event is free. Floral City Heritage Museum hours and Duval House tour hours will be from noon to 4 p.m.
