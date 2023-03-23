CC FC heritage in costumes

Debbie Selsavage with the Floral City Heritage Council begins a tour of the Duval House in downtown Floral City during the 2019 Floral City Heritage Day’s Florida Folk Life Day. This year, Floral City residents will be celebrating the 140th anniversary of the city’s official establishment by participating in a Spring Into History event Saturday, March 25, complete with parade and tours.

Watch Floral City residents parade down Orange Avenue from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25, as they celebrate their town’s 140th anniversary by depicting Floral City residents throughout the decades.

After the parade, remain in town to enjoy food, music, entertainment, the Floral City Heritage Museum and the historic Duval House.

140th Anniversary of Floral City this month

At the March 14 meeting of the BOCC, members of the Floral City community were presented with a proclamation declaring the 140th Anniversary of the lay-out and survey of Floral City.

Pictured from left, first row are: Terri Bennett, chair of Floral City Heritage Council Terri Harman, Janie Steward, Marcia Beasley, District 4 Commissioner Rebecca Bays, Cathi Ayers and Chair BOCC Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach. From left, second row are: Donald Clark, Commissioner Holly Davis, Commissioner Diana Finegan and Commissioner Jeff Kinnard.

Here is everything you need to know before you go:

Parking is available behind the Floral City library, just off Great Oaks Drive, south of the town center, behind the Red Brick Place and at Ferris Field.

The parade will be staged at Marvin Street and South Church Terrace. It will proceed east to Annie Terrace, then south to Orange Avenue, west to Old Floral City Road, east on Marvin Street, returning to the staging area.

For food, the Floral City Lions Club will sell fish sandwiches, Mt. Carmel Church will offer its famous barbecue, Four-H will serve hot dogs and hamburgers and ice cream will be available in the Heritage Museum.

Entertainment: J Shilling’s blacksmithing demonstration, Rodney Miner Cow Camp, dance performances, a drum circle, Plein Aire Painters, plus family games and a playground at First Baptist Church, 8545 E. Magnolia St.

Music schedule: 10 a.m. is Tom Ellis, 11 a.m. is “Another Fine Mess,” noon is Mike Worrall, 1 p.m. is “2 PM Band,” 2 p.m. is “Roots Riders” and 3 p.m. is “Frankie Jay & The Chicken.”

Admission to the event is free. Floral City Heritage Museum hours and Duval House tour hours will be from noon to 4 p.m.

 

