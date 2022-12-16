INVERNESS — A pair of phenomenal Lecanto freshmen led their respective basketball teams to lopsided victories against county rival Citrus on Friday night.
In the first game of the varsity doubleheader, Bryleigh Florio scored 26 points to lead the Lecanto girls to a 54-20 triumph over the Hurricanes.
In the nightcap, fellow Panther freshman JT Tipton matched Florio’s 26 points to pace the boys to a 70-35 road win.
In both games much of the second half was played under a running clock.
Both girls teams came into the night struggling to find wins. The Panthers improved to 4-7 with the road victory, while the Hurricanes fell to 1-7.
Lecanto jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead and led 19-2 after Florio’s third 3-pointer of the first quarter. The Panthers took a 23-6 lead into the second period.
“With the full-court press early on we were trying to jump on them early. They don’t have a great record, we don’t have a great record. So we were doing whatever we could to gain that advantage,” Lecanto head coach John Autry said. “We’ve had a little bit of a challenge on the offensive side of the ball. Defense we’ve been good all year long. Really proud of the girls.
“Huge win for us. It’s our first county win and second district win.”
Florio added another 3-pointer in the second quarter to end the half with 18. She had the only four points for the Panthers in a quick-moving fourth quarter to finish another outstanding night scoring. She poured in 38 points the game before against a ranked Lake Weir squad.
“She’s one of our best all-around players and really helped us light up the scoreboard,” Autry said. “She’s special. She handles the ball well, she passes great. Really blessed to have her at Lecanto.”
Carly Furniss added 9 points for Lecanto, while Emma Christensen had 5 and Cadience Graham and Aaliyah Beaver added 4 points each.
Citrus standout Jill Landgraf was hobbled with a quad injury all night and was limited to 9 points to lead the Hurricanes.
“No. 2 on their team is a special player. We knew we had to shut her down,” Autry said of Landgraf.
Mylene Cobb added 6 points and Brooke Sanders had 4 for Citrus.
The Hurricanes are still in the process of learning a new system under head coach Julie Bryant and husband Charlie Bryant, the former Crystal River head coach. They took over the program three games into the season, missing all the preseason practices.
“It’s difficult with Charlie and I coming in mid-season. I think that we have made a lot of improvement from the first day we saw them to now,” Julie Bryant said. “Each day we’re trying to build and get better every game and every practice. I think with time, practice and effort we can definitely be a lot better.
“We do have some good leaders on this team in Jill Landgraf and Brooke Sanders. They’re our senior captains and have good leadership. I think by the end of the season we’ll be in a lot better shape as a team.”
The boys game to close out the night was a very similar story.
Lecanto pounced out to a 17-0 lead, led by Tipton’s early 9 points, and took a 19-5 lead into the second quarter.
“We just came out on fire hitting shots and played Lecanto basketball,” Tipton said. “Teammates find me, they believe in me and I just let it fly.”
Tough pressure defense forced several Citrus turnovers, which led to instant offense for the Panthers.
“Our goal is to play good defense every night. The offense will come if we’re playing good defense,” Lecanto head coach Frank Vilardi said. “I think all year we’ve played really hard on the defensive end.”
The Panthers continued to light up the scoreboard in the second quarter and took a commanding 39-11 lead into the half.
“When you’re not shooting well, you’re not shooting well,” Citrus head coach Craig Augustine said. “We got in a hole and tried to claw our way out, it just didn’t bounce our way tonight.”
The Hurricanes started playing much better offense in the third quarter, but could not slow down the Panthers on the other end. Back-to-back baskets by Darius Gainer late in the third quarter started the running clock.
“We were running the same stuff, it’s just that they started to knock down shots. That’s what it comes down to,” Augustine said of the better offensive performance in the second half. “That’s what Lecanto did. They shot great in the first half and that’s why they jumped out to a big lead. If they knock down shots and we don’t, that’s where you’re going to be at.”
Along with Tipton’s 26 points, Braylen Moore added 13, Gainer finished with 9, Jonathan Recta added 6 and Josh Patrick had 5.
It was the second mercy-rule victory for the Panthers over a county opponent this month, after a 95-30 victory at home against Crystal River two weeks ago.
“It’s a county game and the kids were fired up. Citrus has a great program and Craig does a great job. My kids knew that coming in and they were fired up,” Vilardi said. “We want to be the county champions and came out and played really well.”
Tipton said even though there are a lot of new faces in the lineup this season, the Panthers know each other well and that has led to an 8-1 start to the season.
“We’ve played together all of our lives, whether it’s in the park, travel ball. We just come out ready to make a statement,” he said.
Landon Hensley led Citrus with 11 points, Cryston Lofton added 8, Ty Gibbs 6 and Mason Bryant 5.
The Hurricanes dropped to 2-7 with the loss.
“We just have to get better at everything. This will be a learning experience,” Augustine said. “If we’re not learning from this, we won’t move forward and get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.