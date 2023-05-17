JACKSONVILLE — Youth was served for the Seven Rivers Christian track and field team Wednesday at the Class 1A State Championships at the University of North Florida.
Seventh-grader Jurisah Bailey placed sixth in the girls triple jump and sixth-grader Mary Summers earned a seventh-place medal in the 3,200 to lead the Warriors on a day where the action was halted twice due to weather.
“Obviously proud of them. Very excited for their future,” head coach Monty Vann said of his young state medalists.
Summers placed 13th in the 1,600-meter run earlier in the day with a time of 5:18.75.
Under the lights at night, the Warrior sixth-grader jumped out to the lead in the first lap of the 3,200 and eventually settled into the seventh spot by the end of the third lap. She would never lose that position, finishing seventh in 11:09.48.
“Mary is an amazing runner. I’ve never seen a young girl that has such a strong kick at the end of her race. Definitely the best I’ve ever seen,” Vann said.
As far as Summers coming into state expecting to medal, she said, “Not really. I was just excited coming out here. It was good competition out there. It was good running against all those girls out there.”
Summers said she had a good idea where she stood in the 3,200 and knew she was in medal contention.
“I thought I was in eighth place, so that’s good,” she said.
Bailey grabbed a state medal in her second trip to state in the triple jump. After taking 14th a year ago, she jumped all the way up to sixth this year with a leap of 10.91 meters (35-feet 9 1/2-inches).
That jump actually tied for fifth, but Kendall Brown of Wildwood had a better second jump than Bailey by .01 meters to claim fifth by tiebreaker.
“Her first jump was great but then I think she kind of tightened up,” Vann said. “But finishing sixth for a seventh grader is strong.”
Bailey said, “It feels pretty good. I didn’t do as good as I should, but at least I got on the podium and got a medal. I’m pretty happy.”
The Warriors seventh-grader expects to be back to state for a third time next year and hopes to qualify in multiple events.
“My 100 and my 4x100 team, I feel like I can get here next year and my freshman year in those,” she said.
And while a pair of middle schoolers shined for the Warriors, brilliant athletic careers came to a close for two seniors.
Julia Shipes made her second straight appearance at state in the long jump and high jump. The Warrior was in position to medal in both events coming in, but an ankle injury she suffered at regionals limited her ability to perform to her usual high standard.
Shipes, jumping off her left foot instead of her usual right, placed 16th in the long jump with a leap of 4.53 meters (14-feet 10 1/2-inches).
Her regional personal-best leap of 5.41 meters gave her the fifth-best jump coming into state and would have placed her third on Wednesday.
Later in the evening Shipes competed in the high jump, an event she finished fifth in at state a year ago.
But trying to jump off her injured right ankle, Shipes was limited with the power she could generate and tied for 13th with a jump of 1.42 meters (4-feet 7 3/4-inches).
“Super proud of Julia coming out here and battling,” Vann said. “She long jumped off the left foot and then she tried to do high jump off the left foot, but she said ‘No, I can’t do it. Lets go right foot.’ She’s a tough girl.”
Nehamiah Vann also closed out a great high school career that saw him as a five-year starter at quarterback, a key component to the soccer team and a first-time state qualifier this spring in the discus.
The discus was postponed to Thursday during the second flight due to darkness. At the time of the stoppage Vann was in eighth place with his toss of 39.35 meters (129-feet 1-inch), but many of the top throwers had yet to start.
“Nehemiah had one good throw and then I came over and tried to coach him up and screwed him up,” coach Vann joked about his son. “But he did a great job.”
Just before the second weather delay of the meet, the boys shot put wrapped up. Warrior junior Kamryn Johnson finished 11th with a toss of 13.93 meters (42-feet 4 1/4-inches).
That was just short of his regional-winning toss of 13.98 meters.
Coach Vann said the nerves of the state meet may have gotten to the junior in his first trip.
“He’ll be back here next year. I think he’ll be ready to go next year,” Vann said.
The final Warrior competitor was freshman Annalise de Beer in the girls triple jump, where she placed 14th with a personal-best leap of 10.49 meters (34-feet 5-inches).
“Annalise PR’d. So proud of her,” Vann said. “You come in dead last on the start list and beat three or four girls out, she’s got better every time she’s competed.”
With four state qualifiers and a pair of medalists returning, Vann is already excited about next season.
“A lot to look forward to. It’s going to be a fun year next year,” he said. “It’s always fun working with kids and watching them get better.”
