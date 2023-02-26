Joel Velazquez of Crystal River, bottom, earns back points against Allen Wasmund of Space Coast on his way to a win by fall in the Region 1A-2 semifinals Saturday in Melbourne. The Pirate junior went on to win the regional title. The five county wrestlers headed to the state meet learned their first-round foes on Sunday.
The five Citrus County wrestlers who qualified for the FHSAA State Championships in Kissimmee learned their first-round opponents when the brackets were released Sunday.
In Class 1A, four Crystal River wrestlers advanced out of the Region 1A-2 Meet to state. Senior Blaine Reed at 113 and junior 220-pounder Tim Gray are making their second appearances, while juniors Payton Godfrey at 160 and Joel Velazquez at 182 are making their first trips.
Reed (39-7) will face freshman Jason Ramirez (26-5) of SLAM Academy in the opening round at 113.
At 160, Godfrey (42-14) meets senior Nick Sheets (38-10) of Lemon Bay in his state opener.
Velazquez (53-9), fresh off a regional championship performance, draws junior Kevin Breton (23-15) of Mater Lakes Academy in his first state match.
Gray (50-5), takes on Ralph Riche (44-11) of Key West in his opening match of the tournament.
In Class 2A, Lecanto senior 106-pounder Lorenzo Macatol was the lone county wrestler to make it out of Region 2A-2.
Macatol (25-5), making his second straight trip to state, has Clay sophomore Jacob Bucci (53-1) in the first round.
The state championships are held at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee and begin Thursday at 12:30 p.m. with first-round action, followed by a consolation round at 3 p.m.
The tournament continues Friday with two championship and two consolation rounds and concludes Saturday with the consolation semifinals, consolation finals and championship matches.
