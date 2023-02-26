velazquez

Joel Velazquez of Crystal River, bottom, earns back points against Allen Wasmund of Space Coast on his way to a win by fall in the Region 1A-2 semifinals Saturday in Melbourne. The Pirate junior went on to win the regional title. The five county wrestlers headed to the state meet learned their first-round foes on Sunday.

 MATT PFIFFNER / Sports editor

The five Citrus County wrestlers who qualified for the FHSAA State Championships in Kissimmee learned their first-round opponents when the brackets were released Sunday.

In Class 1A, four Crystal River wrestlers advanced out of the Region 1A-2 Meet to state. Senior Blaine Reed at 113 and junior 220-pounder Tim Gray are making their second appearances, while juniors Payton Godfrey at 160 and Joel Velazquez at 182 are making their first trips.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Sign Up for our fall sports newsletter

Prep Zone

Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.