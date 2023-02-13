The Citrus Hills Women's Club will hold its spring 9-hole golf scramble fundraiser April 14 on the Citrus Hills Country Club golf course. Pictured, from left, are chairs of the event, Mickey Johnston, Trish Coyle, Pam Brink and Nancy Kellow.
The Citrus Hills Women’s Club Inc. (CHWC) invites women golfers to join them at this year’s spring 9-hole golf scramble fundraiser — “Women Golfers from Around the World”.
The event is Friday, April 14, on the Citrus Hills Country Club golf course. The scramble will celebrate us as women golfers and how our lives are enhanced by the array of backgrounds/origins from which the members of our community come. In support of our international theme, participants are encouraged (but not required) to dress in some attire from that country and/or to display its flag on their own golf cart or bag. There will be a costume contest with prizes.
The cost of registration is $60 per person. Each team will be handicapped, and you can register your own foursome, or we can help put one together for you. The cost includes greens fees, carts, mulligans, a breakfast-to-go bag, water, an internationally themed sit-down luncheon in the Hampton Room and prizes.
Sign-in begins at 7:45 a.m. in the Windsor Room at Citrus Hills where participants will receive their breakfast bags and hole assignments. Themed gift baskets and exciting silent auction items will be available before hitting the golf course. After play at the luncheon, golf and contest winners will be announced and prizes awarded. There will also be a Share-the-Wealth drawing — see lucky ladies win cash.
Don’t miss this event — help Citrus Hills Women’s Club raise funds to support our community. Contact Diane Edwards at 860-424-2330 or at memere195777@gmail.com for information and a registration form before the registration deadline of March 24.
Established in 1986, CHWC is dedicated to lifelong learning, providing scholarships and contributing to charitable efforts throughout Citrus County. Membership is open to women residing in the current Villages of Citrus Hills.
Proceeds from this event benefit our scholarship fund and our designated local charities. CHWC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which is devoted to making a difference in the community.
