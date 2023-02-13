golfers

The Citrus Hills Women's Club will hold its spring 9-hole golf scramble fundraiser April 14 on the Citrus Hills Country Club golf course. Pictured, from left, are chairs of the event, Mickey Johnston, Trish Coyle, Pam Brink and Nancy Kellow.

The Citrus Hills Women’s Club Inc. (CHWC) invites women golfers to join them at this year’s spring 9-hole golf scramble fundraiser — “Women Golfers from Around the World”.

The event is Friday, April 14, on the Citrus Hills Country Club golf course. The scramble will celebrate us as women golfers and how our lives are enhanced by the array of backgrounds/origins from which the members of our community come. In support of our international theme, participants are encouraged (but not required) to dress in some attire from that country and/or to display its flag on their own golf cart or bag. There will be a costume contest with prizes.

