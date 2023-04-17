CRYSTAL RIVER — After both offenses couldn’t get anything going in a scoreless regulation, they could do no wrong in overtime.
Crystal River (6-6) and Carrollwood Day (4-4) battled well into the night Monday in a District 1A-5 flag football quarterfinal classic. The Pirates made one more play than the Patriots in a wild 26-25 four-overtime victory to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals at Tarpon Springs High School.
“We just dug down deep. It was always there. We’ve had a lot of injuries, but we just had to work together as a team,” Crystal River quarterback Jaylin DeVaughn said. “It was very intense. But we have leadership here, so we just dug deep and got the win.
“We’re looking to take it all the way. We have a talented group of girls and I believe we will take it all the way.”
Crystal River head coach Tony Mason said, “That’s what it’s all about this time of year, just move on and get ready for another one.”
It was 0-0 heading into the first overtime and Carrollwood Day scored on its first possession from the 10-yard line. But Xena Bellamy intercepted the conversion attempt to keep it a 6-0 game.
The Pirates responded with a Bellamy two-yard touchdown run on fourth down on their drive in the first overtime, but the conversion attempt for CR was also picked off.
The Pirate offense got the ball first in the second overtime and DeVaughn tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Mooka Richburgh and passed the conversion to Bellamy for a 13-6 lead.
But the Patriots responded with a touchdown pass and the conversion attempt was awarded when the Pirates were penalized for knocking the ball out of the receiver’s hands, to make it a 13-13 game.
Both teams had highly unlikely scores in the third overtime.
Carrollwood Day converted a touchdown pass on 4th and goal from the 11, but the conversion failed to keep it a 19-13 Patriots lead.
The Pirates faced 4th and goal at the 15, but DeVaughn found Bellamy open in the back of the end zone for the equalizer.
“Xena is a big target. She catches it more often than not. I trusted her and we got it done,” DeVaughn said.
Coach Mason said the play broke down, but the end result was what the team wanted.
“We called a timeout and we called a play, but at the end of the day it just turned into backyard football. Find somebody open and throw it as far as you can. And they did,” he said. “That’s two of our best offensive players, so with those two on the field, anything can happen. I was glad they were able to make that play.”
The conversion attempt failed, to send the teams into a fourth overtime knotted at 19-all.
The Pirate offense made it 4-for-4 in the overtimes when DeVaughn hit Bellamy for a 4-yard touchdown pass and then passed to Lexi Seeders for the conversion and a 26-19 lead.
The Patriots weren’t done, however, as an 8-yard touchdown pass on 4th and goal got them within one at 26-25. The conversion pass was tipped into the air and intercepted by Angelina Jenkins to seal the wild victory.
“Angelina just came back from injury. It’s her third game back,” Mason said. “Injuries have hurt us down the stretch, but we found a way to get the win.
“I couldn’t believe it. There were two times I thought we had it. It was fun though. It was good for the girls to experience that and even better to come away with the win at the end.”
Citrus also had a multiple overtime game Monday night, but fell 22-20 in three overtimes in the district play-in game to Dunedin to end the season 0-11.
