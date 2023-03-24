watson

David Watson, right, shown in a photo from the 1967 West Virginia Wesleyan football season, will be inducted into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame on April 15. Watson was an all-conference defensive tackle and also a member of the track and field team.

 Special to the Chronicle

Long before he moved to Citrus County and eventually served 12 years on the school board, Sugarmill Woods resident David Watson was terrorizing opposing teams on the football field for West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, West Virginia.

For his athletic achievements in both football and track while a Bobcat in the late 1960s, Watson will be inducted into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame on April 15.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Sign Up for our fall sports newsletter

Prep Zone

Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.