David Watson, right, shown in a photo from the 1967 West Virginia Wesleyan football season, will be inducted into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame on April 15. Watson was an all-conference defensive tackle and also a member of the track and field team.
Long before he moved to Citrus County and eventually served 12 years on the school board, Sugarmill Woods resident David Watson was terrorizing opposing teams on the football field for West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, West Virginia.
For his athletic achievements in both football and track while a Bobcat in the late 1960s, Watson will be inducted into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame on April 15.
"I was pretty excited about it. To me it's quite an honor to be recognized among some of the best who played at Wesleyan," Watson said. "It was kind of humbling because I know there were a lot of very good athletes from there. It's not just football, it's every sport, so that makes it even better.
"I am humbled by this honor, but I am also happy that I am able to share it with my son, Matthew, my daughter, Keri, her husband Rob, and a special woman in my life, Else Berner."
Watson, 77, was a four-year letterman and named all-West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference his senior year in football at defensive tackle. He threw shot put and discus on the track team and placed fourth in the shot put at the WVIAC meet in 1968.
Watson, nicknamed "Bear" since high school for his fierce tackling, was nominated by former teammate and 2020 Hall of Fame inductee Nick DiPietro. In his nomination letter to the school, DiPietro had this to say:
"From the moment he stepped on the field as a Bobcat our coach, Bill Pugh, recognized that he was going to be an exceptional player. Although 'Bear' was primarily a defensive player, he was versatile enough to play both ways in many games. I remember one comment Coach Pugh made during one of our film sessions. Coach was watching an offensive play and made the remark, “That is the most perfectly blocked play I have ever seen.” 'Bear' happened to be playing offense at the time and made a key block. When 'Bear' was on defense I knew that I had better rest while I could, because it was almost certain he would make a key tackle and I would be back running the ball on offense."
His letter concluded, "I hope you will recognize, as I do, that his achievements warrant admission and the best defensive lineman that I had the pleasure to call my teammate."
All of the nominees are voted on by past Hall of Famers, selected by a committee of coaches. Athletes in every sport are considered and there are normally five Hall of Famers chosen each year.
"I knew that I had been nominated. Beyond that I didn't know where it was going because there are so many players who are nominated and I didn't know how you could get that many votes to go forward," Watson said.
Watson, who played in every quarter except two during his four-year football career, went into coaching after college. He started the track program and coached basketball and football at Grafton High School in West Virginia before joining the military, where he was a Green Beret and also played on the military football team.
From there his journey took him to Florida, where he coached football and tennis at Martin County High School in Stuart.
After leaving teaching and coaching behind, Watson started working in the nuclear power field, which eventually landed him a job in the early 1980s in Crystal River. He has been in the area ever since.
Watson, who grew up about 20 miles from the West Virginia Wesleyan campus in Clarksburg, is looking forward to the trip next month.
"I actually went back a while last year. I still have some really good friends in my hometown that I visit once in a while and I visited the college," he said. "Their athletic facilities are amazing now."
