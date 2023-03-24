LECANTO — A solid week of baseball has sent Seven Rivers Christian into the Spring Break with a 6-6 record.
The Warriors wrapped up the week Friday night at Warrior Park with a solid 7-2 triumph over Lakeside Christian (2-6) out of Clearwater.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
LECANTO — A solid week of baseball has sent Seven Rivers Christian into the Spring Break with a 6-6 record.
The Warriors wrapped up the week Friday night at Warrior Park with a solid 7-2 triumph over Lakeside Christian (2-6) out of Clearwater.
“This week we had three games and won two. Anytime you can come out and win two out of three, we’ll take that any week,” Warriors head coach Eddie Looper said. “Halfway through, hopefully we can come back after Spring Break and pick up where we’re leaving it off right now.”
Hayden Pillsbury allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out six in five innings of work for the victory. Timothy Nott pitched two innings of relief and gave up just one hit and also struck out six Lions.
Nathan Tidwell led the Warriors’ eight-hit attack with three base knocks, including a home run, and drove in three runs. Mikey Lemar had two hits and an RBI, while Palmer Looper and Nott each scored twice.
“Pillsbury pitched great. Threw strikes. We played good defense and hit the ball. Great game overall,” coach Looper said.
The Warriors are off until April 3 when they host Redeemer Christian at Warrior Park.
Sports editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.