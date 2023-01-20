Reese McDougal of Seven Rivers Christian shoots and scores one of her two goals during the first half of Friday night's girls soccer match at Warrior Park in Lecanto. The Warriors defeated Foundation Christian Academy 8-0 for the program's 100th victory.
Reese McDougal of Seven Rivers Christian shoots and scores one of her two goals during the first half of Friday night's girls soccer match at Warrior Park in Lecanto. The Warriors defeated Foundation Christian Academy 8-0 for the program's 100th victory.
LECANTO — Julia Gaffney has been a team member for just about every victory in Seven Rivers Christian girls soccer history, so it was only fitting she scored four goals Friday night at Warrior Park in the 100th win for the program and head coach Rob McDougal, an 8-0 triumph over Foundation Christian Academy.
Gaffney has been around for 93 of those victories, as she has been playing since a sixth grader in the second season for the program.
“It’s really awesome. It’s our last home game, so it’s really special to me,” Gaffney said. “It’s really amazing just being able to see us do this in my last home game and my last year here.”
McDougal, head coach for all eight seasons, said the message has remained constant over the years.
“We talked from day one about playing Warriors soccer. And Warriors soccer is playing hard, playing with pride, playing as a team, playing to win. That’s really been a constant,” he said. “And we’ve just had some really talented players at our school. You have to give all the credit to the players. Talented players who play to win and are committed to winning and committed to the team.
“We’ve had a lot of success and that’s not always in your control. You just go out and prepare them well and see how things play out. But we’ve had a lot of success in our eight years and hopefully this year we can get another district title.”
The Warriors have a 100-35-5 record over that time.
Another constant in the program has been at least one of McDougal’s daughters on each team. It started with Maeve and Mia on the first squad in the 2015-16 season and several after that, and Reese has been on the past handful of teams.
“Certainly being able to coach my daughters has been a blessing. It’s an amazing thing. Not a lot of guys get that opportunity,” coach McDougal said.
The Warriors started Friday night’s game fast, peppering the Panther goalkeeper with shots before Hanna Barkley intercepted a short goal kick and knocked it into the net for a 1-0 lead seven minutes into the game.
A minute later and it was 2-0 on Gaffney’s first goal of the night.
The Panthers settled down and held the Warriors in check for over 20 minutes before Seven Rivers Christian found the back of the net again.
Gaffney scored her second goal with eight minutes left in the half. Reese McDougal scored twice in the final three minutes of the half for a 5-0 advantage heading into the break.
“Sometimes that happens in soccer where the other team gets a little better of the play and the scoring stops. You find a way to get the upper hand again and the goals start coming again,” coach McDougal said. “The girls did a nice job tonight.”
The momentum from late in the first half carried over into the second.
Just two minutes into play, Gaffney lofted a long shot from midfield that bounded past the FCA goalkeeper for a 6-0 lead.
“I honestly just thought I can kick it since there’s no one around me. I’ve had shots like that before but the goalie always saves it,” Gaffney said. “It’s just fun to kick it that far too.”
A few minutes later Elly Jeffes intercepted yet another shot goal kick by the Panthers and passed it to Gaffney for her fourth goal of the night. Barkley ended things by the mercy rule nine minutes into the half when she collected a loose ball in the box and slipped it past the keeper for her second goal and the 8-0 victory.
The Warriors end the regular season 13-6-1 and their attention now turns to the District 2A-4 Tournament, which begins Jan. 30 at Mount Dora Christian Academy.
“I think we’re playing amazing considering this year basically it’s all new girls,” Gaffney said. “I think we can do it if we really focus and practice with all we can.”
