LECANTO — For the second time in two weeks the Seven Rivers Christian softball team handed Lakeside Christian a lopsided loss.
On March 10 in Clearwater, it was a 13-0 triumph for the Warriors. Friday night at Warrior Park it was the same margin of victory, 14-1 in five innings.
The Warriors improved to 8-6 with the home win and now have a week off for Spring Break.
“They are really starting to come along. We still haven’t had a single practice with everyone there and we won’t next week as well. But in the beginning they hadn’t played together at all, there were so many new players,” head coach Gary Dreyer said. “They’ve really cleaned up their game and gotten better at minimizing the mental errors. Really happy with what they’re doing.”
If the Lions (6-3) had any hopes of making it a closer game this time around, the Warriors made sure that hope was gone early.
Seven Rivers Christian scored six runs on three hits and three Lakeside errors in the first inning for a quick 6-0 lead. Joy Sullivan, Lourdes Ornelas and Madalyn Luider drove in runs in the frame, while Kacie Cunningham stole home and the other two runs scored on an error and wild pitch.
“It was good. It’s always good to get a lead in the first inning,” Dreyer said. “I told the girls one of the teams we play is very fundamentally sound and they take advantage of every opportunity that you give to them on the base paths. And I think that’s what we did tonight. I think we had two or three times where we struck out and the catcher missed the ball and we ended up scoring four or five runs. That’s not the way you want to score, but you’re taking advantage of the opportunity. And that’s what you want to do. If it’s a base hit it looks better, but a run’s a run.”
After the Lions scored their lone run in the top of the third, the Warriors batted around for the second time in the game in the bottom half of the third and tacked on six more runs.
The big shot in the inning was a two-run inside-the-park home run by Ornelas to plate Victoria Miterko and herself.
“It was the first pitch and coach was giving me the stop sign, but I just went for it because I thought I could make it,” Ornelas said.
Rachel Brown and Miterko also had RBIs in the inning.
The Warriors added two more runs in the fourth and Sullivan struck out a pair of batters in the top of the fifth to end the game on the mercy rule.
“We’re a young team, but I feel like we’re coming together as one,” Ornelas said. “We tried our best and our best was good enough today.”
Sullivan allowed one run on two hits and struck out eight in the win. Jurisah Bailey and Cunnigham each had two hits and scored two runs each, while Ornelas finished with a team-high three RBIs.
After the break, the Warriors hit the ground running.
“We come right back with Academy at the Lakes and HCA, two good teams. So we have to get right back on the saddle and ready to go,” Dreyer said.
