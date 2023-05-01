LECANTO — It took a little while but the Seven Rivers Christian baseball team finally put away Redeemer Christian in Monday night’s District 2A-5 quarterfinal contest at Warrior Park.
The fourth-seeded Warriors (13-9) advanced to Tuesday night’s semifinal at No. 1 seed Bishop McLaughlin with an 11-5 victory over the No. 5 Lions.
“It’s just about winning at this point. Tomorrow all I can ask for is us to play as a team,” Warriors first baseman Nathan Tidwell said. “We just had to figure it out. Sometimes we get in our own heads. But once we start playing as a team we’re crisp and we were fine.”
Seven Rivers Christian head coach Eddie Looper said moving on is the key this time of season.
“A win is a win at this point. It was not one of our better games for sure, but at this point, you win and move on, you lose and you’re done,” he said.
The Warriors have a quick turnaround with Tuesday night’s matchup against Bishop McLaughlin. The teams did not meet in the regular season.
“They’re a great team. Probably one of the best team’s we’ll play all year,” Looper said. “They’re solid all the way around. We’re going to go out and do the best we can and leave it all on the field.”
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning Monday at home, the Warriors quickly took the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first.
Palmer Looper led off with a walk, stole second and scored on a throwing error on a dropped third strike. Timothy Nott scored the go-ahead run later in the frame on an RBI groundout from Hayden Pillsbury.
The Warriors sent eight men to the plate in the third inning and four crossed home for a 6-1 lead.
Logan Moore was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to plate the first run of the inning. Pillsbury and Mikey Lemar both scored on a throwing error and Caleb Sullivan drove in Moore with a ground out.
The Lions cut into the lead with two runs in the fourth inning, but the Warriors got one back in the bottom of the frame on an RBI double by Tidwell. Redeemer added two more runs in the fifth to make it a 7-5 Warriors lead.
Seven Rivers got some breathing room in the bottom of the sixth when 10 batters came to the plate and four scored for the 11-5 cushion.
Looper doubled and Nott walked to start the inning and Tidwell drove in Looper with his second double of the game. Pillsbury singled to center to chase Nott and Tidwell home and Caleb Sullivan added an RBI single later in the inning.
“I told the guys before the game this isn’t going to be like last time (a 20-5 Warriors win). This is going to be a different team. They’re going to be better and more competitive,” coach Looper said. “So don’t take it for granted. Give Redeemer credit, they hung in there and we just had a few breaks. When you get a few breaks it can make a difference.”
After Pillsbury pitched the first 4 2/3 innings, Mikey Lemar and Noah Lemar closed things out with a combined 2 1/3 scoreless innings.
“We were just hoping to get four or five out of Hayden, finish up with Mikey and Noah and it worked out well,” coach Looper said.
Pillsbury finished the night with two hits and three RBIs, Tidwell had two doubles and two RBIs, Caleb Sullivan drove in a pair of runs and Nott reached base all four times and scored four runs. Looper and Mikey Lemar each scored a pair of runs.
