LECANTO — The Seven Rivers Christian girls basketball team started off a full night of hoops action with a 46-11 dismantling of First Academy-Leesburg. The Warrior boys ended the night with an impressive 66-50 victory over the Eagles in the season opener for both squads.
Girls start fast in romp
The Warrior girls used suffocating defense early in the game to force several FAL turnovers, many of which were converted into easy layups. By the end of the first quarter, the Warriors held a 24-0 lead, paced by 11 points from Jurisah Bailey and 7 by Joy Sullivan. All of Bailey’s points but one free throw came on layups, many after her own steals.
“First quarter was great, no doubt about it,” Seven Rivers Christian head coach Gary Dreyer said. “Good defense creates offense.”
The scoring slowed down in the second quarter but the Warriors still took a 37-5 lead into halftime, led by Bailey’s 15 points and 9 by Sullivan.
Sullivan nailed a 3-pointer one minute into the second half to put the running clock in effect the rest of the way.
Sullivan finished with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals, Bailey had 15 points, 7 steals, 5 rebounds and an assist, Annalise de Beer added 8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals, Victoria Miterko had 4 rebounds and 3 points, Kate Piercy grabbed 3 rebounds and Johnnie Spaulding and Sarah Beth Kuntz each scored 2 points.
Dreyer was especially pleased with the defensive effort for the Warriors (3-1).
“The reality is, these girls understand the importance of that defense. What we tell them is we’re not looking for steals, we’re looking for turnovers,” he said. “You put enough pressure on them – because nobody likes pressure – you’re going to turn them over.”
Boys start with a win
The Warrior boys started slowly on offense in the season opener Tuesday, but a 3-point play late in the first quarter by Hendrix Loughridge, followed by a 3-pointer from the same Warrior moments later jump-started the home team. Anthony Nott drained a baseline jumper in the closing seconds of the quarter for a 15-12 Seven Rivers Christian lead and hit another baseline jumper to open the second quarter to open up a five-point Warriors cushion.
Richard Kilias had a layup and 3-pointer in the second quarter to help send the Warriors into the half with a 31-22 advantage.
A trio of driving layups by Kilias in the third quarter and late back-to-back 3-pointers from Haddon Sullivan and Caleb Sullivan gave Seven Rivers Christian a commanding 52-32 lead heading into the fourth.
“I thought we played well. We passed the ball around well. Everyone was attacking the rim hard,” Seven Rivers Christian head coach Morgan McLeod said. “Shots weren’t falling early, but they just kept attacking the rim.”
The advantage grew to 24 points early in the fourth on back-to-back Nott 3-pointers and the Warriors (1-0) cruised to the win from there.
“Good opening win, so we can know how well we can play even if we’re not shooting well and that helps a lot,” McLeod said.
Kilias led a balanced scoring attack with 19 points.
“Richard played well. He’s been on the second unit the entire preseason but he really showed out,” McLeod said. “That’s what he’s going to do, space the floor out for us.”
Nott finished with 14 points, while Caleb Sullivan had 11 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, Loughridge added 11 points and 3 rebounds, Haddon Sullivan chipped in 8 points and 4 rebounds and Carson de Beer had a block.
